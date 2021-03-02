KEARNEY, Mo. — When the Lafayette boys needed points the most, the Kearney Bulldogs found a way to limit the Irish.
A group that can usually chase 70 points per night in a hurry, the third-seeded Irish managed just 23 points through three quarters, and 17 second-half points from Camden Bennett wasn’t enough in a 46-41 loss to No. 2-seeded Kearney on Tuesday.
“We struggled scoring. We just couldn’t put the ball inside the hole tonight,” Lafayette coach Kevin Bristol said. “That’s the biggest struggle we had. We played hard, played as a unit, but 41 points is a low total for us. I give credit to Kearney.”
Neither team jumped out of the gates strong offensively, with Try’Shon Page’s two layups helping Lafayette to a 6-6 tie after the first quarter.
Lafayette found a rhythm midway through the second thanks to back-to-back transition buckets from Mikey Thomas. However, Tyler Carr and Brennan Watkins hit 3-pointers in the final minute of the half for Kearney to take a 16-14 lead.
The second half started the same way with two 3-pointers from Carr, putting momentum in the home team’s favor with a 26-18 lead.
“That gives you momentum going into the half and coming out. They shoot the ball and score in spurts. (Watkins) did a good job finding people who were open,” Bristol said. “We wanted those guys to beat us, and they did a good job of finding the open guy and knocking down shots.”
Sam Ryan stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer of his own for Lafayette.
From there, Bennett took over. The sophomore aggressively attacked the rim and got to the free-throw line, sinking all six attempts, though Kearney led 29-23 going into the final quarter.
In the fourth, a Bennett 3-pointer pulled the Irish within two scores with 1:15 to play. He made three triples in the final period.
Thomas trimmed the deficit to two by making all three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, though it wouldn’t be enough.
“I think the season went well given all the adversity we had to go through. I saw a lot of kids improve,” Bristol said.
Bennett scored all 17 of his team-high points in the second half. Page (8) and Thomas (7) combined for 15 for the Irish.
Watkins led Kearney with 18 points. Ashton Holloway finished with 12, while Carr added 11.