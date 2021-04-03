For the second-straight year, Lafayette sophomore Jay Greiner found himself in the final match of the wrestling season.
For just the second time this season, Greiner came up short, taking second place in the Class 2 182-pound division.
Greiner finished with a silver and 52-2 record. That came after a 54-5 record and runner-up finish at 145 pounds last season.
After a historic season, he is the All-News-Press NOW City Boys Wrestler of the Year.
Following his run to the state championship match, Greiner came away satisfied with the season.
“I think it was really great, really fun. I had a lot of good matches,” Greiner said. “I was a little gassed in the first one, had a really good second match. The (finals) was very good, as well.”
Greiner lost by fall to Monett’s Ethan Umfleet via an 8-2 decision in the 182-pound championship.
Greiner began the day with a bye as the sectional four champion, eventually out-dueling Pleasant Hill’s Lane Brattin in a 20-14 decision. Greiner scored at least five points in each round.
In the semifinals, Greiner punched his ticket to the championship with a 6-4 decision over Camden Meeks of Blair Oaks. Greiner scored on a second-period escape before an early nearfall in the third period, eventually leading to five points in the frame.
Greiner was an MEC, District and Sectional champion. His only other loss was to Mid-Buchanan’s Wade Stanton, a Class 1 champion, by decision.
— Brandon Zenner
