Four Northwest Missouri teams appear in the first set of Missouri Media football rankings released Monday.
Mid-Buchanan, Hamilton and East Buchanan represent the KCI in Class 1, while Maryville remains sixth after recently stepping down to Class 2.
The Dragons, coming off a season-opening win against Princeton, check in at No. 3 in Class 1. Hamilton debuts at sixth, just one point from a spot in the top five, which East Buchanan is ranked eighth. Gallatin also received three votes in Class 1.
Maryville remains in the Class 2 top 10 despite a loss to Blair Oaks, a rematch of last year's Class 3 title game.
Lafayette, which had its Week 1 game result in a win by forfeit due to travel issues from Carnahan, received votes in Class 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.