Bishop LeBlond and Maryville went head-to-head in the sixth and final game of the Lafayette Boys Soccer Jamboree, which ended in a 1-1 tie Saturday at Lafayette High School.
The jamboree featured the Golden Eagles and the Spoofhounds, as well as Savannah and Lafayette.
Each school played one period of 25 minutes against each of the three other teams, for a total of three games for every team.
In Game 1, Maryville beat Lafayette, 4-0. LeBlond topped Savannah, 2-0, in Game 2 and turned around to defeat Lafayette, 6-0, in Game 3.
The Spoofhounds added to their win column by taking down Savannah behind a late goal from Maryville’s Quinn Pettlon to win 3-2.
The Savages earned their lone victory on the day by beating Lafayette 5-1, as Ashton Lund scored four goals in the victory.
In the decisive Game 6, Maryville’s Jacob Ferris and LeBlond’s Davis Jungbluth finished with one goal apiece to end in a 1-1 draw.
With the boys soccer season officially starting soon, Bishop LeBlond head coach Chad Thompson said the jamboree was a good warm-up.
“We got a lot of kids in positions that they haven’t played before so we’re using this as kind of a trial period but I think all in all, it went real well,” Thompson said.
LeBlond enters this season coming off a third-place finish at state.
Last season also saw the Golden Eagles win a district title for the first time since their state title-winning season in 2017, and the team is motivated to continue the success this season.
“They’re pretty hungry to hold up to last year’s team. We’ve got 14 returning people so we didn’t lose a whole bunch, and we got a really talented younger class that’s come in,” Thompson said.
Bishop LeBlond sophomore Davis Jungbluth added he’s excited to return the same identity from last year’s winning season.
“We have the same chemistry as last year pretty much and everyone is a year older and stronger and more experienced on the field,” Jungbluth said. “Hopefully we can slowly get better and make another postseason run this year.”
