Lee's Summit 56, Central 14
Lafayette 32, Cameron 10
St. Pius X 63, Benton 7
Bishop LeBlond 40, Nodaway Valley 20
St. Mary’s Academy 49, SJ Christian 16
Chillicothe 19, Savannah 13
Lincoln Prep 27, Maryville 26
Mid-Buchanan 28, East Buchanan 21
Hamilton 57, Plattsburg 14
West Platte 54, North Platte 14
Lathrop 8, Lawson 0
Polo 41, Princeton 18
Trenton 34, Maysville 8
Milan 28, South Harrison 7
Gallatin 38, Putnam County 6
North Shelby 14, Stanberry 13
Worth County 92, Pattonsburg 6
North Andrew 66, Albany 40
King City 66, Schuyler County 0
South Holt 24, Mound City 20
Platte Valley 66, DeKalb 18
Rock Port 68, SW Livingston 14
Valley Heights 12, Troy 0
Atchison 35, Sumner Academy 14
ACCHS 32, Riverside 13
Nemaha Central 67, Maur Hill 6
