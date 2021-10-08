Placeholder Countdown To Kickoff
Lee's Summit 56, Central 14

Lafayette 32, Cameron 10

St. Pius X 63, Benton 7

Bishop LeBlond 40, Nodaway Valley 20

St. Mary’s Academy 49, SJ Christian 16

Chillicothe 19, Savannah 13

Lincoln Prep 27, Maryville 26

Mid-Buchanan 28, East Buchanan 21

Hamilton 57, Plattsburg 14

West Platte 54, North Platte 14

Lathrop 8, Lawson 0

Polo 41, Princeton 18

Trenton 34, Maysville 8

Milan 28, South Harrison 7

Gallatin 38, Putnam County 6

North Shelby 14, Stanberry 13

Worth County 92, Pattonsburg 6

North Andrew 66, Albany 40

King City 66, Schuyler County 0

South Holt 24, Mound City 20

Platte Valley 66, DeKalb 18

Rock Port 68, SW Livingston 14

Valley Heights 12, Troy 0

Atchison 35, Sumner Academy 14

ACCHS 32, Riverside 13

Nemaha Central 67, Maur Hill 6

