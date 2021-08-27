Placeholder football

Fort Osage 61, Central 21

Lincoln Prep 46, Benton 7

Blair Oaks 40, Maryville 6

Excelsior Springs 21, Savannah 6

Cameron 34, KC Northeast 0

Chillicothe 27, Marshall 8

Mid-Buchanan 49, Princeton 6

East Buchanan 42, South Harrison 14

Hamilton 39, Lafayette County 34

Oak Grove 49, Lawson 0

Richmond 40, Lathrop 6

Gallatin 62, North Platte 6

West Platte 42, Lone Jack 27

Polo 14, Plattsburg 6

North Shelby 22, Maysville 0

Brookfield 18, Trenton 12

South Shelby 28, Milan 22

Highland 50, Putnam County 14

Northland Christian 42, SJ Christian 20

Leblond 70, Pattonsburg 20

King City 62, North Andrew 26

Worth County 50, South Holt 22

Stanberry 58, Appleton City 22

Albany 68, Osceola 18

East Atchison 64, SW Livingston 6

Platte Valley 33, Mound City 22

Rock Port 54, Dekalb 8

Nodaway Valley 60, Stewartsville-Osborn 14

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

