Fort Osage 61, Central 21
Lincoln Prep 46, Benton 7
Blair Oaks 40, Maryville 6
Excelsior Springs 21, Savannah 6
Cameron 34, KC Northeast 0
Chillicothe 27, Marshall 8
Mid-Buchanan 49, Princeton 6
East Buchanan 42, South Harrison 14
Hamilton 39, Lafayette County 34
Oak Grove 49, Lawson 0
Richmond 40, Lathrop 6
Gallatin 62, North Platte 6
West Platte 42, Lone Jack 27
Polo 14, Plattsburg 6
North Shelby 22, Maysville 0
Brookfield 18, Trenton 12
South Shelby 28, Milan 22
Highland 50, Putnam County 14
Northland Christian 42, SJ Christian 20
Leblond 70, Pattonsburg 20
King City 62, North Andrew 26
Worth County 50, South Holt 22
Stanberry 58, Appleton City 22
Albany 68, Osceola 18
East Atchison 64, SW Livingston 6
Platte Valley 33, Mound City 22
Rock Port 54, Dekalb 8
Nodaway Valley 60, Stewartsville-Osborn 14
