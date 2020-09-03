Central football week 2
Central High School sophomore quarterback Stone Wetlaufer throws a pass at practice Tuesday, Sept. 1 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

 Jacob Lang | News-Press NOW

Pleasant Hill (0-1) @ Benton (0-1)

North Andrew (1-0) @ Bishop LeBlond (0-1)

Central (1-0) @ North Kansas City (1-0)

Atchison (0-0) @ Lafayette (0-1)

St. Joseph Christian (0-1) @ Plattsburg (1-0)

Stanberry (1-0) @ Albany (0-0)

St. Paul Lutheran (1-0) @ Braymer (0-1)

Trenton (0-1) @ East Buchanan (1-0)

Hamilton (0-1) @ Gallatin (1-0)

DeKalb (0-1) @ King City (0-1)

Chillicothe (0-1) @ Kirksville (1-0)

Harrisonville (1-0) @ Maryville (0-1)

Maysville (1-0) @ Mid-Buchanan (1-0)

Stewartsville (1-0) @ Mound City (1-0)

Pattonsburg (1-0) @ Schuyler County (1-0)

Polo (0-1) @ Slater (0-0)

West Platte (1-0) @ South Harrison (0-1)

Rock Port (1-0) @ South Nodaway (0-1)

Cameron (1-0) @ Southeast (1-0)

South Holt (1-0) @ SW Livingston (1-0)

North Platte (0-1) @ University Academy (0-1)

Doniphan West (0-0) @ Worth County (0-1)

Troy (0-0) @ Hiawatha (0-0)

Horton (0-0) @ Atchison County (0-0)

Royal Valley (0-0) @ Riverside (0-0)

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.