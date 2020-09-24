Central (1-3) @ Savannah (1-1)
Archie (4-0) @ Bishop LeBlond (1-3)
Platte Valley (1-3) @ Albany (0-3)
Maryville (2-2) @ Cameron (3-1)
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (2-1) @ DeKalb (0-3)
West Platte (2-2) @ East Buchanan (3-0)
Maysville (1-3) @ Gallatin (2-2)
Plattsburg (3-1) @ Lawson (1-2)
North Nodaway (1-3) @ Mound City (4-0)
North Shelby (4-0) @ North Andrew (4-0)
Mid-Buchanan (4-0) @ North Platte (0-4)
Lathrop (0-2) @ Hamilton (2-2)
Putnam County (1-3) @ Princeton (1-2)
Polo (1-3) @ South Harrison (3-1)
Chillicothe (0-4) @ St. Pius X (4-0)
Pattonsburg (3-1) @ Stanberry (3-0)
SW livingston (3-1) @ Stewartsville (1-3)
Rock Port (3-1) @ East Atchison (1-1)
Milan (4-0) @ Trenton (0-2)
King City (1-3) @ Worth County (3-1)
Atchison (1-2) @ Wamego (2-1)
Nemaha Central (1-2) @ Atchison County (2-1)
Maur Hill-Mount Academy (3-0) @ Republic County (2-1)
Pleasant (0-3) @ Troy (0-3)
St. Marys (1-2) @ Riverside (2-1)
