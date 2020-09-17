Lafayette (2-1) @ Savannah (0-1)
Central (1-2) @ Lee’s Summit (1-2)
St. Joseph Christian (0-3) @ Scotland County (0-3)
Bishop LeBlond (0-3) @ Keytesville (0-2)
Central KC (2-1) @ Benton (0-3)
Worth County (2-1) @ Albany (0-2)
Cameron (2-1) @ Chillicothe (0-3)
Polo (1-2) @ Gallatin (1-2)
Pattonsburg (2-1) @ King City (1-2)
Mid-Buchanan (3-0) @ Lathrop (0-1)
South Harrison (2-1) @ Maysville (1-2)
Princeton (1-1) @ Milan (3-0)
Braymer (2-1) @ Orrick (2-1)
Stanberry (3-0) @ Osceola (0-2)
East Buchanan (2-0) @ Hamilton (2-1)
North Platte (0-3) @ Plattsburg (2-1)
North Nodaway (1-2) @ Rock Port (2-1)
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (1-1) @ Platte Valley (1-2)
Mound City (3-0) @ SW Livingston (3-0)
Maryville (2-1) @ St. Pius X (3-0)
North Andrew (3-0) @ Stewartsville (1-2)
DeKalb (0-3) @ East Atchison (1-1)
Lawson (0-2) @ West Platte (2-1)
Atchison (0-2) @ Bonner Springs (0-2)
Atchison County (1-1) @ McLouth (0-2)
Nickerson (0-2) @ Maur Hill-Mount Academy (2-0)
Riverside (1-1) @ Hiawatha (1-1)
Wabaunsee (1-1) @ Troy (0-2)