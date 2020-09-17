Sports Briefs
Lafayette (2-1) @ Savannah (0-1)

Central (1-2) @ Lee’s Summit (1-2)

St. Joseph Christian (0-3) @ Scotland County (0-3)

Bishop LeBlond (0-3) @ Keytesville (0-2)

Central KC (2-1) @ Benton (0-3)

Worth County (2-1) @ Albany (0-2)

Cameron (2-1) @ Chillicothe (0-3)

Polo (1-2) @ Gallatin (1-2)

Pattonsburg (2-1) @ King City (1-2)

Mid-Buchanan (3-0) @ Lathrop (0-1)

South Harrison (2-1) @ Maysville (1-2)

Princeton (1-1) @ Milan (3-0)

Braymer (2-1) @ Orrick (2-1)

Stanberry (3-0) @ Osceola (0-2)

East Buchanan (2-0) @ Hamilton (2-1)

North Platte (0-3) @ Plattsburg (2-1)

North Nodaway (1-2) @ Rock Port (2-1)

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (1-1) @ Platte Valley (1-2)

Mound City (3-0) @ SW Livingston (3-0)

Maryville (2-1) @ St. Pius X (3-0)

North Andrew (3-0) @ Stewartsville (1-2)

DeKalb (0-3) @ East Atchison (1-1)

Lawson (0-2) @ West Platte (2-1)

Atchison (0-2) @ Bonner Springs (0-2)

Atchison County (1-1) @ McLouth (0-2)

Nickerson (0-2) @ Maur Hill-Mount Academy (2-0)

Riverside (1-1) @ Hiawatha (1-1)

Wabaunsee (1-1) @ Troy (0-2)

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.