Sports Briefs
North-West Nodaway (2-4) @ Bishop LeBlond (2-4)

Lafayette (3-2) @ Cameron (3-3)

Benton (1-3) @ St. Pius X (5-0)

Savannah (3-1) @ Chillicothe (0-6)

Mid-Buchanan (6-0) @ East Buchanan (5-0)

Putnam County (1-5) @ Gallatin (3-3)

Lawson (3-2) @ Lathrop (0-4)

Maryville (3-3) @ Lincoln Prep (4-1)

Trenton (0-4) @ Maysville (1-5)

Hamilton (3-3) @ Plattsburg (3-3)

Princeton (3-2) @ Polo (2-4)

North Platte (0-6) @ West Platte (3-3)

North Andrew (6-0) @ Albany (2-3)

Norborne (3-3) @ Braymer (0-5)

Platte Valley (1-5) @ DeKalb (0-5)

Stanberry (4-1) @ North Shelby (5-1)

King City (3-3) @ Shuyler County (1-5)

Mound City (5-1) @ South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (4-1)

East Atchison (3-1) @ Stewartsville (1-5)

Pattonsburg (4-2) @ East Mills (Iowa) (1-3)

Basehor-Linwood (2-3) @ Atchison (2-3)

Riverside (3-2) @ Atchison County (2-3)

Troy (1-4) @ Valley Heights (4-1)

