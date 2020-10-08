North-West Nodaway (2-4) @ Bishop LeBlond (2-4)
Lafayette (3-2) @ Cameron (3-3)
Benton (1-3) @ St. Pius X (5-0)
Savannah (3-1) @ Chillicothe (0-6)
Mid-Buchanan (6-0) @ East Buchanan (5-0)
Putnam County (1-5) @ Gallatin (3-3)
Lawson (3-2) @ Lathrop (0-4)
Maryville (3-3) @ Lincoln Prep (4-1)
Trenton (0-4) @ Maysville (1-5)
Hamilton (3-3) @ Plattsburg (3-3)
Princeton (3-2) @ Polo (2-4)
North Platte (0-6) @ West Platte (3-3)
North Andrew (6-0) @ Albany (2-3)
Norborne (3-3) @ Braymer (0-5)
Platte Valley (1-5) @ DeKalb (0-5)
Stanberry (4-1) @ North Shelby (5-1)
King City (3-3) @ Shuyler County (1-5)
Mound City (5-1) @ South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (4-1)
East Atchison (3-1) @ Stewartsville (1-5)
Pattonsburg (4-2) @ East Mills (Iowa) (1-3)
Basehor-Linwood (2-3) @ Atchison (2-3)
Riverside (3-2) @ Atchison County (2-3)
Troy (1-4) @ Valley Heights (4-1)