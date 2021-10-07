Placeholder football

11-Man

Lee's Summit (2-4) @ Central (1-5)

Cameron (1-5) @ Lafayette (5-1)

St. Pius X (5-1) @ Benton (1-5)

Chillicothe (3-3) @ Savannah (3-3)

Lincoln College Prep (6-0) @ Maryville (3-3)

East Buchanan (6-0) @ Mid-Buchanan (6-0)

Plattsburg (1-5) @ Hamilton (4-2)

Lathrop (0-6) @ Lawson (2-4)

West Platte (5-1) @ North Platte (0-6)

South Harrison (3-3) @ Milan (2-4)

Polo (5-1) @ Princeton (0-6)

Gallatin (4-2) @ Putnam County (2-4)

Maysville (2-4) @ Trenton (3-3)

8-Man

Bishop LeBlond (5-1) @ Nodaway Valley (2-4)

SJ Christian (0-6) @ St. Mary's Academy (4-1)

Albany (3-3) @ North Andrew (3-3)

North Shelby (5-0) @ Stanberry (5-0)

Worth County (6-0) @ Pattonsburg (2-4)

Schuyler County (0-6) @ King City (4-2)

SW Livingston (2-4) @ Rock Port (4-2)

South Holt (4-2) @ Mound City (3-3)

DeKalb (0-6) @ Platte Valley (4-2)

Kansas

Valley Heights (1-3) @ Troy (3-2)

Sumner (3-2) @ Atchison (4-1)

ACCHS (4-1) @ Riverside (0-5)

Nemaha Central (3-2) @ Maur Hill (2-3)

