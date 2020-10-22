Central (1-6) @ Park Hill South (6-2)
Maryville (5-3) @ Lafayette (3-4)
Chillicothe (1-7) @ Benton (1-5)
St. Pius X (7-0) @ Savannah (4-2)
Cameron (5-3) @ Marshall (2-6)
Lawson (5-2) @ Hamilton (5-3)
Lathrop (1-5) @ St. Michael (3-4)
South Harrison (6-2) @ Trenton (0-6)
North Platte (0-8) @ East Buchanan (5-2)
Princeton (5-2) @ Gallatin (5-3)
Milan (7-1) @ Maysville (3-5)
West Platte (4-4) @ Mid-Buchanan (8-0)
Putnam County (1-7) @ Polo (2-6)
North Shelby (6-2) @ Braymer (0-7)
SW Livingston (7-1) @ King City (4-4)
Rock Port (3-3) @ Mound City (6-2)
Schuyler County (1-7) @ North Andrew (8-0)
Albany (3-4) @ Pattonsburg (5-3)
North Nodaway (2-6) @ South Holt (5-1)
Worth County (4-3) @ Stanberry (6-1)
DeKalb (0-7) @ Stewartsville (2-6)
Platte Valley (2-6) @ East Atchison (4-2)
Leavenworth (2-3) @ Atchison (2-5)
St. Marys (1-6) @ Atchison County (2-5)
Riverside (4-3) @ Maur Hill-Mount Academy (6-0)
Troy (1-6) @ Horton (0-6)