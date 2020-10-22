Sports Briefs
Central (1-6) @ Park Hill South (6-2)

Maryville (5-3) @ Lafayette (3-4)

Chillicothe (1-7) @ Benton (1-5)

St. Pius X (7-0) @ Savannah (4-2)

Cameron (5-3) @ Marshall (2-6)

Lawson (5-2) @ Hamilton (5-3)

Lathrop (1-5) @ St. Michael (3-4)

South Harrison (6-2) @ Trenton (0-6)

North Platte (0-8) @ East Buchanan (5-2)

Princeton (5-2) @ Gallatin (5-3)

Milan (7-1) @ Maysville (3-5)

West Platte (4-4) @ Mid-Buchanan (8-0)

Putnam County (1-7) @ Polo (2-6)

North Shelby (6-2) @ Braymer (0-7)

SW Livingston (7-1) @ King City (4-4)

Rock Port (3-3) @ Mound City (6-2)

Schuyler County (1-7) @ North Andrew (8-0)

Albany (3-4) @ Pattonsburg (5-3)

North Nodaway (2-6) @ South Holt (5-1)

Worth County (4-3) @ Stanberry (6-1)

DeKalb (0-7) @ Stewartsville (2-6)

Platte Valley (2-6) @ East Atchison (4-2)

Leavenworth (2-3) @ Atchison (2-5)

St. Marys (1-6) @ Atchison County (2-5)

Riverside (4-3) @ Maur Hill-Mount Academy (6-0)

Troy (1-6) @ Horton (0-6)

