Cameron (4-3) @ Benton (1-4)
Schuyler County (1-6) @ Bishop LeBlond (3-4)
Staley (3-4) @ Central (1-5)
Lafayette (3-3) @ St. Pius X (6-0)
St. Mary’s @ St. Joseph Christian (0-4)
KC East (2-5) @ Chillicothe (0-7)
Mound City (5-2) @ DeKalb (0-6)
Albany (2-4) @ King City (4-3)
East Buchanan (5-1) @ Lawson (4-2)
Plattsburg (3-4) @ Mid-Buchanan (7-0)
Worth County (4-2) @ North Andrew (7-0)
SW Livingston (5-1) @ North-West Nodaway (2-5)
Lathrop (0-5) @ North Platte (0-7)
West Platte (4-3) @ Hamilton (4-3)
South Harrison (6-1) @ Princeton (4-2)
Maysville (2-5) @ Putnam County (1-6)
Braymer (0-6) @ Santa Fe (0-5)
Maryville (4-3) @ Savannah (4-1)
Stewartsville (1-6) @ South Nodaway (2-5)
Pattonsburg (4-2) @ St. Paul Lutheran (5-1)
East Atchison (4-1) @ Stanberry (5-1)
Gallatin (4-3) @ Trenton (0-5)
Jefferson County North (4-2) @ Troy (1-5)
Atchison County (2-4) @ Republic County (4-2)
Atchison (2-4) @ Pittsburg (3-3)
Nemaha Central (4-2) @ Riverside (4-2)