11-Man

Central (1-6) @ Staley (2-4)

St. Pius X (6-1) @ Lafayette (6-1)

Benton (1-6) @ Cameron (1-6)

Savannah (3-4) @ Maryville (3-4)

Chillicothe (4-3) @ KC East (0-6)

Mid-Buchanan (7-0) @ Plattsburg (1-6)

Lawson (2-5) @ East Buchanan (6-1)

Hamilton (5-1) @ West Platte (6-1)

North Platte(0-7) @ Lathrop (1-6)

Princeton (0-7) @ South Harrison (3-4)

Milan (3-4) @ Polo (6-1)

Trenton (4-3) @ Gallatin (5-2)

Putnam County (2-5) @ Maysville (2-5)

8-Man

Northland Christian (1-5) @ Bishop LeBlond (6-1)

SJ Christian (0-7) @ Pattonsburg (2-5)

North Andrew (4-3) @ Worth County (7-0)

Stanberry (5-1) @ East Atchison (7-0)

King City (5-2) @ Albany (3-4)

Nodaway Valley (2-5) @ SW Livingston (2-5)

Rock Port (5-2) @ South Holt (5-2)

DeKalb (0-7) @ Mound City (3-4)

Platte Valley (5-2) @ Stewartsville-Osborn (1-5)

Kansas

Troy (3-3) @ Jefferson Co. North (4-2)

Atchison (5-1) @ Schlagle (0-5)

Riverside (0-6) @ Nemaha Central (4-2)

Republic County (3-2) @ CCHS (5-1)

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

