Class 4 District 8
Quarterfinals
1 Smithville — BYE
5 Lafayette 21, 4 Savannah 20
2 Winnetonka — BYE
3 Kearney 22, 6 Excelsior Springs 7
Semifinals
1 Smithville vs. 5 Lafayette
2 Winnetonka vs. 3 Kearney
Class 3 District 8
Quarterfinals
1 Richmond — BYE
4 Chillicothe 34, 5 Benton 28, OT
2 Maryville 60, 7 Northeast KC 20
3 Cameron 58, 6 Central KC 20
Semifinals
1 Richmond vs. 4 Chillicothe
2 Maryville vs. 3 Cameron
Class 1 District 8
Quarterfinals
1 Mid-Buchanan — BYE
5 Polo 21, 4 Plattsburg 7
2 East Buchanan 48, 7 North Platte 14
3 West Platte 28, 6 Maysville 6
Semifinals
1 Mid-Buchanan vs. 5 Polo
2 East Buchanan vs. 3 West Platte
Class 1 District 7
Quarterfinals
1 South Harrison def. 8 Putnam County, FFT
4 Hamilton def. 5 Gallatin, FFT
2 Milan 44, 7 Knox County 6
3 Princeton 40, 6 Scotland County 12
Semifinals
1 South Harrison vs. 4 Hamilton
2 Milan vs. 3 Princeton
8-Man District 4
Quarterfinals
1 Stanberry 48, 8 Platte Valley 0
5 Rock Port def. 4 Albany, FFT
2 East Atchison 58, 7 North-West Nodaway 12
6 Worth County 46, 3 Mound City 26
Semifinals
1 Stanberry vs. 5 Rock Port
2 East Atchison vs. 6 Worth County
8-Man District 3
Quarterfinals
1 North Andrew 50, 8 DeKalb 8
4 Pattonsburg def. 5 Bishop LeBlond, FFT
2 SHNH 78, 7 Stewartsville 22
6 King City 72, 3 Orrick 20
Semifinals
1 North Andrew vs. 4 Pattonsburg
2 SHNH vs. 6 King City
8-Man District 2
Quarterfinals
1 SW Livingston — BYE
4 Concordia 42, 5 Santa Fe 32
2 North Shelby — BYE
3 Norborne/Hardin Central def. 6 Schuyler County, FFT
Semifinals
1 SW Livingston vs. 4 Concordia
2 North Shelby def. 3 Norborne/Hardin Central, FFT
Kansas Class 2
Week 9
Rossville 53, Riverside 6
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 56, Mission Valley 32
Regional
Rossville vs. Maur Hill-Mount Academy