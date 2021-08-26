Placeholder Countdown To Kickoff
All game times 7 p.m. unless noted

Friday, August 27

11-man

Central @ Fort Osage

Lincoln Prep @ Benton

Savannah @ Excelsior Springs

Cameron @ KC Northeast

Blair Oaks Vs Maryville (@Lee's Summit North)

Chillicothe @ Marshall

Princeton @ Mid-Buchanan

East Buchanan @ South Harrison

Lafayette County @ Hamilton (7:30 p.m.)

Richmond @ Lathrop

West Platte @ Lone Jack

North Platte @ Gallatin

Polo @ Plattsburg

North Shelby @ Maysville

8-Man

Pattonsburg @ Bishop LeBlond

Northland Christian @ SJ Christian

North Andrew @ King City

Worth County @ South Holt

Stanberry @ Appleton City

Albany @ Osceola

East Atchison @ SW Livingston

Platte Valley @ Mound City

Rock Port @ Dekalb

Stewartsville-Osborn @ Nodaway Valley

Saturday, August 28

Carnahan @ Lafayette (3:00 p.m.)

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

