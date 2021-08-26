All game times 7 p.m. unless noted
Friday, August 27
11-man
Central @ Fort Osage
Lincoln Prep @ Benton
Savannah @ Excelsior Springs
Cameron @ KC Northeast
Blair Oaks Vs Maryville (@Lee's Summit North)
Chillicothe @ Marshall
Princeton @ Mid-Buchanan
East Buchanan @ South Harrison
Lafayette County @ Hamilton (7:30 p.m.)
Richmond @ Lathrop
West Platte @ Lone Jack
North Platte @ Gallatin
Polo @ Plattsburg
North Shelby @ Maysville
8-Man
Pattonsburg @ Bishop LeBlond
Northland Christian @ SJ Christian
North Andrew @ King City
Worth County @ South Holt
Stanberry @ Appleton City
Albany @ Osceola
East Atchison @ SW Livingston
Platte Valley @ Mound City
Rock Port @ Dekalb
Stewartsville-Osborn @ Nodaway Valley
Saturday, August 28
Carnahan @ Lafayette (3:00 p.m.)
