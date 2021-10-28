CLASS 5 DISTRICT 8
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Fort Osage — BYE
No. 4 Staley vs. No. 5 Oak Park
No. 2 Platte County vs. No. 7 Central
No. 3 North Kansas City vs. No. 6 William Chrisman
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 8
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Smithville — BYE
No. 4 Kearney vs. No. 5 Winnetonka
No. 2 Lafayette — BYE
No. 3 Excelsior Springs vs. No. 6 Van Horn
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8
Quarterfinals
No. 1 St. Pius X — BYE
No. 4 Cameron vs. No. 5 Northeast KC
No. 2 Chillicothe vs. No. 7 Central KC
No. 3 Savannah vs. No. 6 Benton
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Richmond — BYE
No. 4 Hogan Prep vs. No. 5 Lathrop
No. 2 Pembroke Hill vs. No. 7 Lawson
No. 3 St. Michael vs. No. 6 Lexington
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 7
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Maryville — BYE
No. 4 Brookfield vs. No. 5 Trenton
No. 2 Palmyra — BYE
No. 3 Macon vs. No. 6 Clark County
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 8
Quarterfinals
No. 1 University vs. No. 8 North Platte
No. 4 West Platte vs. No. 5 Wellington-Napoleon
No. 2 Mid-Buchanan vs. No. 7 Plattsburg
No. 3 East Buchanan vs. No. 6 Carrollton
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 7
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Hamilton vs. No. 8 Princeton
No. 4 South Harrison vs. No. 5 Polo
No. 2 Gallatin vs. No. 7 Putnam County
No. 3 Milan vs. No. 6 Maysville
8-MAN DISTRICT 4
First round
No. 1 Worth County — BYE
No. 8 Albany vs. No. 9 Mound City
No. 4 South Holt/No. 5 Stanberry — BYE
No. 2 Platte Valley — BYE
No. 7 North Andrew vs. No. 10 Nodaway Valley
No. 3 East Atchison/No. 6 Rock Port — BYE
8-MAN DISTRICT 3
First round
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond — BYE
No. 8 DeKalb vs. No. 9 Stewartsville
No. 4 Braymer/No. 5 Pattonsburg — BYE
No. 2 King City — BYE
No. 10 SJ Christian def. No. 7 Northland Christian, fft
No. 3 Orrick/No. 6 SW Livingston — BYE
KANSAS 4A
Regional
Atchison vs. Fort Scott
Eudora vs. Ottawa
KANSAS 3A
Regional
Topeka Hayden vs. Hiawatha
Rock Creek vs. Bishop Ward
KANSAS 2A
Regional
St. Marys vs. Mission Valley
Silver Lake vs. ACCHS
KANSAS 1A
Regional
Jefferson County North — BYE
Uniontown vs. Troy
