Sports Briefs

CLASS 5 DISTRICT 8

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Fort Osage — BYE

No. 4 Staley vs. No. 5 Oak Park

No. 2 Platte County vs. No. 7 Central

No. 3 North Kansas City vs. No. 6 William Chrisman

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 8

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Smithville — BYE

No. 4 Kearney vs. No. 5 Winnetonka

No. 2 Lafayette — BYE

No. 3 Excelsior Springs vs. No. 6 Van Horn

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8

Quarterfinals

No. 1 St. Pius X — BYE

No. 4 Cameron vs. No. 5 Northeast KC

No. 2 Chillicothe vs. No. 7 Central KC

No. 3 Savannah vs. No. 6 Benton

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Richmond — BYE

No. 4 Hogan Prep vs. No. 5 Lathrop

No. 2 Pembroke Hill vs. No. 7 Lawson

No. 3 St. Michael vs. No. 6 Lexington

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 7

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Maryville — BYE

No. 4 Brookfield vs. No. 5 Trenton

No. 2 Palmyra — BYE

No. 3 Macon vs. No. 6 Clark County

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 8

Quarterfinals

No. 1 University vs. No. 8 North Platte

No. 4 West Platte vs. No. 5 Wellington-Napoleon

No. 2 Mid-Buchanan vs. No. 7 Plattsburg

No. 3 East Buchanan vs. No. 6 Carrollton

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 7

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Hamilton vs. No. 8 Princeton

No. 4 South Harrison vs. No. 5 Polo

No. 2 Gallatin vs. No. 7 Putnam County

No. 3 Milan vs. No. 6 Maysville

8-MAN DISTRICT 4

First round

No. 1 Worth County — BYE

No. 8 Albany vs. No. 9 Mound City

No. 4 South Holt/No. 5 Stanberry — BYE

No. 2 Platte Valley — BYE

No. 7 North Andrew vs. No. 10 Nodaway Valley

No. 3 East Atchison/No. 6 Rock Port — BYE

8-MAN DISTRICT 3

First round

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond — BYE

No. 8 DeKalb vs. No. 9 Stewartsville

No. 4 Braymer/No. 5 Pattonsburg — BYE

No. 2 King City — BYE

No. 10 SJ Christian def. No. 7 Northland Christian, fft

No. 3 Orrick/No. 6 SW Livingston — BYE

KANSAS 4A

Regional

Atchison vs. Fort Scott

Eudora vs. Ottawa

KANSAS 3A

Regional

Topeka Hayden vs. Hiawatha

Rock Creek vs. Bishop Ward

KANSAS 2A

Regional

St. Marys vs. Mission Valley

Silver Lake vs. ACCHS

KANSAS 1A

Regional

Jefferson County North — BYE

Uniontown vs. Troy

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

