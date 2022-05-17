Sports Briefs

DISTRICT BASEBALL

CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8

@ Parkville, Mo.


QUARTERFINALS

Monday

No. 1 Liberty North 10, No. 8 Central 1

No. 4 Park Hill South 10, No. 5 Oak Park 9

No. 2 Liberty 7, No. 7 North Kansas City 1

No. 6 Park Hill 3, No. 3 Staley 1

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16

@ Phil Welch

SEMIFINALS

Monday

No. 1 Savannah 11, No. 5 Cameron 1

No. 2 Maryville 10, No. 3 Chillicothe 0

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday

No. 1 Savannah vs. No. 2 Maryville, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 15

@ Excelsior Springs

QUARTERFINALS

Monday

No. 4 Guadalupe 18, No. 5 Northeast KC 15

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

No. 1 St. Pius X vs. No. 4 Guadalupe, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Benton vs. No. 3 Excelsior Springs, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16

@ Carrollton

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tuesday

No. 1 Carrollton vs. No. 3 Gallatin, 4 p.m.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15

@ Higginsville

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tuesday

No. 1 Lawson vs. No. 3 Lathrop, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16

@ Maysville

SEMIFINALS

Monday

No. 1 Maysville 14, No. 5 Hamilton 4

No. 2 East Atchison 2, No. 3 Nodaway Valley 1

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday

No. 1 Maysville vs. No. 2 East Atchison, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15

@ Plattsburg

SEMIFINALS

Monday

No. 4 Mid-Buchanan 9, No. 1 East Buchanan 2

No. 2 Plattsburg 3, No. 6 Bishop LeBlond 1

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday

No. 2 Plattsburg vs. No. 4 Mid-Buchanan, 5 p.m.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16

@ Ravenwood

SEMIFINALS

Monday

No. 1 Platte Valley 15, No. 4 Rock Port 0

No. 3 SJ Christian 14, No. 2 NE Nodaway 3

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday

No. 1 Platte Valley vs. No. 3 St. Joseph Christian, 5 p.m.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15

@ Eagleville

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

No. 1 Princeton vs. No. 4 North Harrison, 6 p.m.

No. 2 King City vs. No. 3 Gilman City, 4 p.m.

DISTRICT SOCCER

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

@ Chillicothe

QUARTERFINALS

Monday

No. 1 St. Pius X 10, No. 8 Cameron 0

No. 4 Benton 4, No. 5 Savannah 0

No. 2 Maryville 8, No. 7 Lafayette 0

No. 3 Chillicothe 6, No. 6 Excelsior Springs 1

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

No. 1 St. Pius X vs. No. 4 Benton, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Maryville vs. No. 3 Chillicothe, 6:45 p.m.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 8

@ Mid-Buchanan

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond vs. No. 4 Guadalupe, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Mid-Buchanan vs. No. 3 Cristo Rey, 5:30 p.m.

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

