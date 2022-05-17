High school district scoreboard: Monday, May 16 Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW Brandon Zenner Author email May 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DISTRICT BASEBALLCLASS 6 DISTRICT 8@ Parkville, Mo.QUARTERFINALSMondayNo. 1 Liberty North 10, No. 8 Central 1No. 4 Park Hill South 10, No. 5 Oak Park 9No. 2 Liberty 7, No. 7 North Kansas City 1No. 6 Park Hill 3, No. 3 Staley 1CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16@ Phil WelchSEMIFINALSMondayNo. 1 Savannah 11, No. 5 Cameron 1No. 2 Maryville 10, No. 3 Chillicothe 0CHAMPIONSHIPWednesdayNo. 1 Savannah vs. No. 2 Maryville, 6 p.m.CLASS 4 DISTRICT 15@ Excelsior SpringsQUARTERFINALSMondayNo. 4 Guadalupe 18, No. 5 Northeast KC 15SEMIFINALSTuesdayNo. 1 St. Pius X vs. No. 4 Guadalupe, 4:30 p.m.No. 2 Benton vs. No. 3 Excelsior Springs, 6:30 p.m.CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16@ CarrolltonCHAMPIONSHIPTuesdayNo. 1 Carrollton vs. No. 3 Gallatin, 4 p.m.CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15@ HigginsvilleCHAMPIONSHIPTuesdayNo. 1 Lawson vs. No. 3 Lathrop, 4:30 p.m.CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16@ MaysvilleSEMIFINALSMondayNo. 1 Maysville 14, No. 5 Hamilton 4No. 2 East Atchison 2, No. 3 Nodaway Valley 1CHAMPIONSHIPWednesdayNo. 1 Maysville vs. No. 2 East Atchison, 5:30 p.m.CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15@ PlattsburgSEMIFINALSMondayNo. 4 Mid-Buchanan 9, No. 1 East Buchanan 2No. 2 Plattsburg 3, No. 6 Bishop LeBlond 1CHAMPIONSHIPWednesdayNo. 2 Plattsburg vs. No. 4 Mid-Buchanan, 5 p.m.CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16@ RavenwoodSEMIFINALSMondayNo. 1 Platte Valley 15, No. 4 Rock Port 0No. 3 SJ Christian 14, No. 2 NE Nodaway 3CHAMPIONSHIPWednesdayNo. 1 Platte Valley vs. No. 3 St. Joseph Christian, 5 p.m.CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15@ EaglevilleSEMIFINALSTuesdayNo. 1 Princeton vs. No. 4 North Harrison, 6 p.m.No. 2 King City vs. No. 3 Gilman City, 4 p.m.DISTRICT SOCCERCLASS 2 DISTRICT 8@ ChillicotheQUARTERFINALSMondayNo. 1 St. Pius X 10, No. 8 Cameron 0No. 4 Benton 4, No. 5 Savannah 0No. 2 Maryville 8, No. 7 Lafayette 0No. 3 Chillicothe 6, No. 6 Excelsior Springs 1SEMIFINALSTuesdayNo. 1 St. Pius X vs. No. 4 Benton, 5 p.m.No. 2 Maryville vs. No. 3 Chillicothe, 6:45 p.m.CLASS 1 DISTRICT 8@ Mid-BuchananSEMIFINALSTuesdayNo. 1 Bishop LeBlond vs. No. 4 Guadalupe, 4 p.m.No. 2 Mid-Buchanan vs. No. 3 Cristo Rey, 5:30 p.m. Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Benton Maryville Mathematics Chillicothe Plattsburg Savannah Buchanan Maysville Brandon Zenner Author email Follow Brandon Zenner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports Sports Jessica Berg elevated to head coach of Missouri Western lacrosse +3 Sports Fourth inning runs lead Savannah to 11-1 run rules victory over Cameron +2 Social Troy softball enters postseason with 'unfinished business' Sports District track roundup: Central's Garr wins two golds; Maryville boys top standings 1:38 Stormy Tuesday 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
