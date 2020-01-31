Following East Atchison’s 54-52 win over Worth County in the Northwest Missouri Basketball Tournament Girls Championship Friday night, East Atchison forward Jaycee Graves walked out of the locker room with a Patrick Mahomes jersey.
This was appropriate because Graves provided big play after big play late in the game, much like Chiefs signal-caller.
“I guess it gave me good luck,” Graves said.
Graves scored the final six points for the Wolves including the tying and go-ahead basket. She had zero points at halftime. Graves would finish with 18.
East Atchison head coach Dustin Barnes had one word to describe Graves performance.
“Tough,” Barnes said. “We talked about not getting beat to any loose balls and having the desire to win. Sometimes you have to refuse to lose and she took that to heart. That optimizes the type of player she is, always effort, always going after it and playing the type of game that you saw tonight. It was fun to watch.”
With two minutes left in the game, Worth County led 50-45 but East Atchison would go on a 9-2 run to close out the game and win the championship.
“Gritty win, it was a gritty win,” coach Barnes said. “We had to dig deep to pull that one out, that Worth County team is tough. They play hard and do a lot of good things. We had to dig deep and really find something that we really haven’t had to find in too many games this year.”
East Atchison struggled early to find any offense. Halfway through the second quarter, they trailed 20-8.
“We weren’t getting to the basket like we needed to. That became the emphasis in the second half,” Barnes said. “Just try to get to the rim, get a few more inside outs.”
Then senior guard Mercedes Parshall went on a 9-0 run by herself and just like that, East Atchison found themselves down just two at halftime.
On the other side, Worth County just couldn’t put East Atchison away. Head coach Les New felt his team just got out of sorts offensively.
“We went away from what we do best, which is throw it inside and play out of the post,” New said. “We were discombobulated and it really wasn’t anything they did, we just didn’t do what we do. We got out of character. East Atchison, their matchup with us is so much different from everybody else. They’ve got a kid inside [Jaycee Graves] that’s a workhorse. She just wears you down. If you fall asleep for one second, she has you beat and that’s what happened tonight.”
Worth County senior forward Anna Gladstone led all scores with 21 and kept her team in the game, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Wolves. Barnes had high praise for Gladstone.
“You can’t contain her, she’s impossible to contain,” Barnes said. “She’s athletic, physical and does all the right things. She attacks the basket, plus she has pretty good shooters around her that makes it really tough to defend, but I thought we did a pretty good job.”
As the end of the season approaches and districts get closer, Graves hopes this tournament win can give them some momentum for a deep run.
“It feels great! This is really going to help push us on into districts and give us that confidence to go further,” Grace said.