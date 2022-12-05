Kohen Sumpter

With the football season now behind them and those players now at practice, Bishop LeBlond can begin thinking about how to reconquer their success from a year ago.

“This year, we didn't have as many kids not playing football as we did last year. We had to get some guys that weren't used to playing the type of minutes they played,” head coach Mitch Girres said. “They got to play two games with six guys, played a ton of minutes, was valuable experience for them going forward and hopefully that just adds to the depth that we'll have this year.”

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.