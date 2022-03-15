The St. Joseph Sports, Inc. Annual Sports Awards ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Missouri Theater, honoring nominees from each city school for Coach of the Year, Male Scholar Athlete of the Year, and Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.
By the ceremony’s end, LeBlond boys basketball coach, golf coach and athletics director Mitchell Girres, Benton athlete Taten Piepergerdes, and Central athlete Ella Moody were selected from the field of nominees.
Girres, who led his teams to a state championship in golf and to the Final Four in basketball this season, spoke on the importance of recognizing the efforts of students on the field and off.
“I think it’s so valuable because this doesn’t just recognize what happens on the athletic fields, we nominate these kids based on their athletic achievements as well as their academic achievements,” he said. “It shouldn’t, but sometimes that does go unnoticed and the work that these kids put in in the classroom as well as in athletics is pretty remarkable.”
The coaching nominees from the other city schools were St. Joseph Christian’s Erin Patrick, Lafayette’s Matt Jansen, Central’s Kendra Hodgin, and Benton’s Chris Michaels. Girres was humbled by his selection.
”We have so many wonderful coaches here in the city, and just to be mentioned among the rest of them is a privilege,” Girres said.
Moody, Central’s new all-time leading scorer in the girl’s program, was selected from a field that included LeBlond’s Emily Welter, Benton’s Kally Horn, Lafayette’s Kally Wattenbarger, and Christian’s Rui Ye. She spoke on being recognized for her achievements.
”I have always wanted to be considered someone who works hard, not only in the classroom but working hard at other things and accomplishing other things,” she said. “So it means a lot to me to get this award and be considered one of those people.”
Piepergerdes was chosen over Lafayette’s Quentin Garrett, Central’s Adam Honson, Christian’s Caleb Carlson and LeBlond’s Chris Guldan. He recently was selected to represent Benton at the DECA international competition in Atlanta.
He spoke on balancing his litany of responsibilities while in school.
”It’s taught me a lot about patience and time management, I have to go really hard at both things so being able to be patient and understand that it’s not gonna come easy and you have to put the time and effort into it,” Piepergerdes said. “It helped me understand that I’m gonna have to do this the rest of my life.”
