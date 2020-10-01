FAUCETT, Mo. — It’s a battle come Friday night as the Mid-Buchanan Dragons put their undefeated record to the test against the Hamilton Hornets.
“Obviously it’ll be tough. They’re a good, fundamental team. We just got to stay to our keys and they’re just really good. They’re always going to be good and they’re going to give us a good fight,” Mid-Buchanan senior quarterback Javan Noyes said.
The Dragons (5-0) are coming off a 69-7 victory over North Platte last Friday night behind eight touchdowns from Noyes, while the Hornets (3-2) last beat Lathrop.
“We’re playing very hard. We’re playing very fast,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Aaron Fritz said. “I feel like we still have something to prove and hopefully we can continue playing well and get to where we want to get to and get things done that we want to get done, so hopefully we continue playing that way and doing things the right way.”
The last time the two met, Mid-Buchanan clinched the Class 1 District 7 championship in a close victory over Hamilton last season.
With the Dragons now in Class 1 District 8 this year, the team still expects a competitive matchup.
“They’ve got some good guys coming back from last year, but I mean we’re going to come with full force and bring everything we got this year,” Mid-Buchanan senior linebacker Butch Walters said.
“They’re going to play fast and physical football,” Fritz said. “We’re going to have to line up correctly because they give you so many different things to adjust to, so we are going to have to play really well mentally and physically if we’re going to give ourselves a chance to win this game.”
Mid-Buchanan recently topped the Missouri Media weekly football rankings, earning all 10 first-place votes to top the Class 1 polls.
Even with their success so far this season, the Dragons aren’t overlooking their former district foe.
“I know it looks pretty good, 5-0, but we’re definitely not finished at all. We’re a little bit halfway through the season but we just got to keep working and just go one game at a time,” Noyes said.
Walters said, “I think we go into every game with the same mentality just to get things done and win, and even though we are 5-0, that anything can happen to anybody.”
“I think that’s probably been one of the best things for us so far is we have a lot of unselfish kids who want to help each other,” Fritz said. “So hopefully we can continue doing things that way and I think if we do we’ll continue to have success.”
Kickoff between Mid-Buchanan and Hamilton is set for 7 p.m. in Faucett, Missouri.