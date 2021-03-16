Former East Buchanan and West Platte football coach Kevin Bryan, who most recently guided the Bulldogs in 2019, died Tuesday.
Bryan was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2016. Bryan was out several weeks during the 2016 season after undergoing surgery to remove his tumor.
Bryan led the East Buchanan Bulldogs football team for 13 years, winning multiple district titles and making two state semifinal appearances in 2015 and 2017 before his retirement, which he announced in January 2020.
Bryan began his coaching career in 1980, including taking some time away, but he had stints at both West Platte and East Buchanan.
The impact Bryan made during his time at East Buchanan wasn't only seen on the football field, but in the men he helped grow, players said in a story following this retirement.
“He was the most inspirational coach I ever had,” former East Buchanan quarterback Tyler Schottel said. “I just love that man to death.”
“He was the kind of coach who looked out for his players all the time, wanting us to accomplish the goals that we had set and wanting us to learn lessons that would serve us for the rest of our lives,” added former East Buchanan football player Carson Myers.
Bryan was a 1975 graduate of Platte County High School before securing his degree from Northwest Missouri State University in 1980.
