The Worth County Tigers handled Schuyler County 60-0 behind a balanced attack on Friday.
Levi Cassavaugh finished with 13 carries for 76 yards and two scores while Braxton Heightshow threw for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
Dylan McIntyre hauled in one of those touchdowns, finishing with two catches for 52 yards.
Worth County will head to Albany next week.
Stanberry 44, King City 20
Tucker Schiber paced the Bulldogs by running for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries as Stanberry defeated King City 44-20.
Austin Schewbach threw for 121 yards and a touchdown on 6-of-12 passing.
Stanberry is scheduled to travel to Osceola while King City will host Pattonsburg.
Other scores
Westran 56, St. Joseph Christian 6
Doniphan West 68, Bishop LeBlond 32
Hamilton 48, North Platte 13
St. Pius X 42, Cameron 22
North Andrew 74, Pattonsburg 38
SW Livingston 70, DeKalb 22
Mound City 40, Albany 18
North-West Nodaway 38, Platte Valley 26
Rock port 72, Stewartsville 26
Polo 12, Maysville 6
Centralia 46, Troy 0
Sabetha 39, Riverside 6
Emporia 32, Atchison 21
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 61, Oskaloosa 6