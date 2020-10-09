With a chance to make it a 10-point game, Lincoln Prep stood at the Maryville 5-yard line.
Howard Brown rolled to his right, fired a pass that was tipped, and Maryville defensive back Caleb Kriezinger hauled it in and ran more than 100 yards the other way for a pick-six, putting to bed any chance of a comeback with a 49-10 win in Kansas City, Missouri.
Maryville (4-3) outgained the Blue Tigers 444-232, led by 117 yards and two scores on the ground from Connor Weiss. The Spoofhounds ran for 408 yards as a unit.
That came against a team with three Division-I commits to Auburn, Arkansas and Iowa State.
Trey Houchin opened the game by rushing 8 yards for a 7-0 lead after one, a lead that grew with a 26-yard scamper from Weiss. Connor Drake then connected with Caleb Kriezinger on a lofted touchdown pass in the final 20 seconds of the half for a 21-3 lead.
Weiss extended the lead to 28-10 midway through the third before Kriezinger’s touchdown return halted a drive and put the game out of reach.
Lincoln Prep (4-2) entered the game with two 40-point games on the year and was held to just two scores on the night.
The Spoofhounds will travel to Savannah with a chance to stay in the Midland Empire Conference title race. Maryville is now 3-1 in conference play with its lone loss coming to unbeaten St. Pius X.
Savannah 37, Chillicothe 8
Evan Yount ran for three touchdowns, and Ethan Dudeck added two more in the fourth as Savannah won its fourth straight.
With two more wins in upcoming weeks against Maryville and St. Pius X, Savannah will finish the regular season undefeated in MEC play and would hoist the conference crown. The Savages missed two games during the regular season due to COVID-19 quarantines, though neither game came against an MEC team.
Hamilton 41, Plattsburg 14
Sawyer Morrow ran for three touchdowns and 219 yards as Hamilton scored the final 34 points against conference rival Plattsburg.
Plattsburg led 14-7 in the second off a 74-yard touchdown pass before Morrow’s 23-yard run tied the game at halftime.
Tucker Ross threw his second touchdown of the game in the third for a 21-14 lead before runs of 20 and 60 yards from Morrow.
Other scores
St. Pius X 47, Benton 7
Lawson 14, Lathrop 12
West Platte 48, North Platte 20
Stanberry 36, North Shelby 34, OT
North Andrew 50, Albany 46
King City 52, Schuyler County 0
East Mills 63, Pattonsburg 14
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 69, Mound City 24
East Atchison 52, Stewartsville 6
Platte Valley 52, DeKalb 50
Valley Heights 80, Troy 7
Riverside 22, ACCHS 0
Gallatin 48, Putnam County 8
South Harrison 26, Milan 7
Princeton 36, Polo 6
Trenton 22, Maysville 20
West Platte 48, North Platte 20
Basehor-Linwood 42, Atchison 26