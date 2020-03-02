If you ask the East Buchanan girls basketball team, the group of Bulldogs held nothing short of high expectations for the program this year.
“Just knowing the talent we had returning from last year, and we didn’t lose anybody, and coming in with very talented freshman, everyone contributes every day at practice and I think that’s what sets us aside from most teams,” senior guard Audrey Elifrits said.
The Bulldogs beat East Atchison to win its first Class 2 District 16 title since 2007, solidifying a mission to remain focused on their unique set of goals.
“From the beginning of the summer, we’ve talked about making sure that we don’t worry about the individual things, those things are really team honors, and just not to focus on all the outside noise,” head coach Cori Elms said.
Now, the team will face Wellington-Napoleon in the sectional round of the Class 2 State Tournament come Wednesday.
“We hoped to get as far as we possibly could. We just want to win and do our best with every game, and that has taken us far,” freshman forward Gracie Kelsey added.
The Tigers (26-0) enter the contest undefeated on the season, while the Bulldogs (25-3) come in hoping to bring their main strength of pressure defense.
“I think that’s a key as we go down the stretch, rebounding, just looking again to move without the ball on offense is a key for us too,” Elms said. “For us, we got a little bit of size that we need to try and take advantage of. It should be a good matchup.”
As they head to state competition for the first time in 13 years, Kelsey said the team’s dynamic and positive energy has provided a necessary push in the right direction this season.
“My team has helped me out a lot through it all. I couldn’t do it without them. They pull defenders away. They do a lot for me,” Kelsey said. “We’re just going to do our best we possibly can, and keep focused and not let up.”
Recognizing the abundance of talent within the East Buchanan basketball program, Elms said it’s hard to see good players not get a chance to play this far into the tournament.
But, she added it provides an opportunity to consistently grow.
“I think it’s important for young women to be able to see if they work hard, and they keep working and they keep focused on things, and more importantly play together as a team, I think that’s key for future generations,” Elms said.
Game plan aside, the city of Gower has relished in the Bulldogs’ historic season thus far.
“We have a whole community behind us. At our district game, our whole side was packed with blue and gold and it was just amazing to know that everyone... is going to come out and support us,” Elifrits said.
East Buchanan and Wellington-Napoleon tipoff Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Staley High School.