GOWER, Mo. — When East Buchanan and Hamilton took the field prior to their much anticipated KCI matchup, both teams knew their perfect records were on the line, and it would be the more physical team that retains the right to call themselves unbeaten.
The Bulldogs proved themselves to be that team, beating the Hornets 22-12 on Friday at East Buchanan High School.
“It feels really good. These young men played their hearts out,” East Buchanan (4-0) coach Dan Ritter said. “We knew this was the most physical team we’ve played thus far and maybe that we’ll play all season, and for them to come out and match their physicality was really cool to see.”
The Bulldogs began the game with a four-play drive for a touchdown, highlighted by a 40-yard run for sophomore Trevor Klein and a subsequent 5-yard rushing touchdown by Klein to take an early 6-0 lead.
After the quick stop on defense, the Bulldogs scored again on the next drive. Quarterback Conner Musser hit junior Carson White for a deep gain through the air and Klein finished it off again with another rushing score. The Bulldogs also connected on a 41-yard field goal by Alec Hesson, scoring 16 unanswered points in the first quarter.
Klein noted the confidence that their hot start gave them.
“It made us feel really good,” Klein said. “We were up and just kept going.”
Hamilton (3-1) scored their first touchdown on a short pass from quarterback Tucker Ross to tight end Andrew Rich, but Klein’s third touchdown of the half on a 20-yard rush around the left edge maintained East Buchanan’s 16-point lead going into the locker room.
Klein fumbled a punt return early in the third quarter, setting up an 8-yard touchdown for Ross to cut the deficit to 10 points. But overall, the Hornets offense failed to find many explosive plays in the game.
“They did what we thought they were going to do and made some adjustments, we knew they were a well-coached team,” Hamilton coach Alex Lloyd said. “Twice we get into the redzone and can’t score, we can’t do things like that. We have to take this as a learning experience and get better from it.”
Lloyd also touched on the impressiveness Klein’s performance.
“He’s a great zone running back, they’re gonna put him in space and let him do his thing. You can’t tackle him with one guy,” he said. “They wore us down a little bit. He was exactly as good as we though he’d be and more.”
The two teams traded unproductive possessions for much of the third quarter. With 10 minutes remaining, Ross broke free on a scramble to get his team within the Bulldogs’ 15-yard line. The Hornets weren’t able to get any closer to the endzone, turning the ball over on downs.
The Bulldogs didn’t give them the ball back, wasting the final eight minutes of regulation with a drive consisting entirely of rushing plays.
Ritter puts that last effort on his offensive line.
“I gotta give it up to my line, they did a wonderful job tonight,” he said. “We established the run, we finished the game with the run chewing up eight minutes at the end, I was very proud of those young men.”
Both coaches mentioned the possibility of a rematch down the line.
“If we go far this year, we’re gonna see this team again,” Ritter said. “We’ve gotta be ready for it.”
