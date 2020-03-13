SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Walking into a locker room at halftime with a 12-point lead may provide comfort to some, but for East Buchanan head coach Cori Elms, it gave her team a different objective.
“Learn from Saturday’s game versus Miller. We had a nice lead over Miller at halftime, and sometimes it’s hard to keep that kind of intensity,” Elms said.
The Bulldogs (26-5) topped Miller in the Class 2 quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals Friday at Hammons Student Center, where they defeated Oran, 66-37, punching its ticket to the state championship.
It’s the program’s first ever appearance in a state finals matchup.
“This whole journey hasn’t really set in yet and we had community members tell us like ‘Oh, it’ll set in on the bus ride. Oh, it will set in once you get to the stadium.’ It just doesn’t really seem real,” junior forward Lillian Schilling said.
High expectations, however, are nothing new to the squad. Elms has preached the importance of setting goals all season long .
“That’s something we take a lot of pride in is not worrying how many points you score every night, just worrying about what you have to do to make us better and make us get the ‘W’,” Elms said. “They’re very unselfish with the ball and they’re not worried about how many points they score, just worried about winning.”
After a dicey first few minutes where the lead shifted, East Buchanan managed to get a handle of things against the Eagles.
The Bulldogs led by double digits by the end of the first and second quarters, previewing the lucrative end result.
“We knew that was going to be a tough matchup. We knew we were going to face a lot of bigs with that kind of size and the ability to score,” Elms said.
At the break, the Bulldogs commanded a 33-21 lead over Oran (25-6), and took off from there.
East Buchanan limited the Eagles to scoring just seven points in the third, while the Bulldogs tacked on 26 points, 14 of them in the paint.
“If I got two or three people on me, there’s always someone else open, and my teammates move around a lot. So, there’s always someone who has a better shot, better everything than I got and so I try to always give them that chance,” freshman Gracie Kelsey said.
The Bulldogs added seven more points to their lead in the final quarter to finish off the Eagles.
A regular strong suit for the Elms’ team defense, East Buchanan held Oran to shooting only 30.8% from the field and 18.2% from distance.
Kelsey led both teams in scoring and rebounds with 26 points and eight boards. She also dominated both squads with five steals.
Senior guard Addisyn Ishmael was the lone other Bulldog to score in double digits (17), going 6-for-9 from the field. She finished with six rebounds, two steals and one assist.
As the Bulldogs prepare to step on their first championship court in program history, Elms credits the group’s tenacity that has taken them this far.
“I felt you saw people diving on the floor trying to make things happen and you don’t get to tomorrow’s game if you’re not willing to do those things and I feel like our team was willing to do that,” Elms said.
East Buchanan now faces Tipton (28-3) in the Class 2 State Championship on Saturday with a tip set for 3:30 p.m. at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri.
“I think we’re ready and we’re prepared and we’re confident in what we can do,” senior guard Audrey Elifrits said.
“We celebrated along the way, and so we’re just here now and we’ll celebrate later,” Kelsey said.