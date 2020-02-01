Burlington Junction, Mo. - After three meetings throughout the regular season, East Atchison pulled off its first victory over Rock Port of the season to win the Northwest Missouri Tournament championship 75-71 in overtime on Saturday at West Nodaway High School.
A hectic contest in which the two teams traded big scoring runs throughout, Wolves coach Kevin Dodson has come to expect every matchup in this series to be a slug fest.
“It’s kind of the Atchison County rivalry so it’s always a big game,” Dodson said. “We knew it was going to be a battle, so we knew we were gonna have to buckle down if we got behind and know that they’re gonna make a run when they’re ahead. Neither team was gonna quit.”
East Atchison (15-5) jumped out early, burying Rock Port (12-5) under a 10-0 deficit to start the game before the Blue Jays battled back to make it just a 18-12 Wolves lead at the end of the quarter.
The Wolves proceeded to take control again, leading by eight points midway through the period after a scoring run of their own before Rock Port pounded the ball inside and took advantage of their opportunities at the foul line to take a 29-28 lead at the half.
On the blow-for-blow nature of the game, Rock Port coach Shawn Shineman said it’s a matter of penalties.
“I think it’s foul trouble. When we got in foul trouble, they went on a bit of a run, they got in some foul trouble and we got a little run,” Shineman said. “ It just kind of bounced back and fourth that way and I think that these are two very even teams playing out there.”
East Atchison took another 38-30 lead in the third before the Blue Jays roared back to go up 45-43 at the end of the quarter.
Rock Port proceeded to take a firm hold of the game, forcing turnovers and converting on the other end to take a 12-point lead with under three minutes left as it seemed like all of their comebacks efforts would finally be rewarded.
But East Atchison had yet to give up on their own Cinderella story. Wolves senior Jake McEnaney dominated down the stretch, scoring 13 points in the final quarter including a clutch runner with seconds left in regulation to tie the game 63-63.
“Jake’s gonna go hard every night, he’s going to do whatever I ask him, he’s going to be our leader,” Dodson said. “Almost every game Jake has a great performance and the others typically follow, we’re having a pretty good season because of him and the other seniors.”
McEnaney continued his late-game pace in the extra period, knocking down a series of crucial free throws to put the game just out of reach for the Blue Jays in the final minute.
McEnaney spoke on his performance.
“I just do what I can for my teammates. I knew that we needed to get a shot off and I just did what I could, took what they gave me,” McEnaney said. “It means a lot, they beat us twice so to get this win it really means a lot and it’s really emotional. Big win for us.”
McEnaney did much of the heavy lifting for East Atchison offensively in the contest, scoring 39 points total.
With districts around the corner, Dodson is glad to see his team in postseason form.
“We have a lot of heart, there’s no quit in this group. I just fully expect that every time the other team makes a run that we’re gonna make our own run.”