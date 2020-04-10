COVID-19 caused an abrupt ending to many athletes’ high school careers and for those wanting to compete at the collegiate level, it could affect the recruiting process.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson made the announcement Thursday to cancel in-person school classes for the remainder of the school year, resulting in MSHSAA officially canceling the spring sports season.
“We were operating on full cylinders everybody was ready to go,” Lafayette baseball coach Matt Jansen said. “A lot of kids had been waiting for this, as well as me.”
Lafayette baseball coach Matt Jansen said he and his fellow coaches are using the time they have to speak with their two seniors and prioritize their needs.
“We're still trying to help them get to the next level anything they need as far as filling out papers, scholarships, anything we can provide for them is the plan and that's what we continue to do with them,” Jansen said.
One of Lafayette's seniors, Kaden Miller, plans to play college baseball next year as he has been in contact with a few schools. The infielder said not being able to make college visits has made his decision harder.
"It speeds up your timeline and take away local looks," Miller said.
Student-athletes trying to make a decision that will shape their college careers are now having to make that decision on the information they have at hand.
Visits are no longer a possibility, which can make the decision for student-athletes harder. However, student-athletes and coaches can still communicate through modern technology.
"A lot of guys put together videos and you throw in hitting, pitching, any sort of metric...and obviously GPA and ACT and all that stuff, but there's a ton of resources online," Bishop LeBlond head coach Myles McLaughlin said. "It was already kind of big and I bet it will blow up now. Online is going to have to be the big resource right now."
The current recruiting process may not be involve as close contact as before, but coaches and players are making the needed adjustment based on the situation.