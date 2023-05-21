Area athletes took home plenty of hardware from this weekend’s Class 1 and Class 2 state track and field meet at Jefferson City High School.
It was an especially productive two days for East Buchanan and Bishop LeBlond athletes as several individuals walked away with hardware.
Freshman Brooklyn Johnson of East Buch made a name for herself at the sectional track meet in Plattsburg when she took home first place in girls shot put. Johnson would then come away with almost similar success when she came away with second place in the girls Class 2 event at the state meet.
The East Buchanan boys 4x800 meter team can now call themselves state champions in the event after placing first with a time of 8:16.97 just beating out second place Stockton who finished at 8:17.52.
Bishop LeBlond junior Elliot Murphy showed his all-around abilities in para events. Murphy finished in first place in the boys 100, 200, and 400 meter races while also taking home a silver medal in the boys shot put.
East Buchanan’s Trey Johnson, like Brooklyn Johnson, took first place at sectionals in the boys javelin before heading off to state. In Jefferson City, Trey Johnson would double up by taking first place in the Class 2 boys javelin. Mid-Buchanan senior Jackson Wahlgren took seventh place.
East Buchanan’s Rylin Sherwood would claim first place in the Class 2 girls triple jump as she bested Montgomery Keck from Dixon High School with a jump of 10.94 meters.
North Platte girls relay teams proved to be the most impressive groupings during the weekend as they walked away with a state championship in the Class 2 girls 4x400 meter relay and second place in the Class 2 girls 4x200 and 4x100 meter relays.
