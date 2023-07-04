Missouri Western outfielder Bubba Dotson high fives coach Buzz Verduzco as he rounds third base after Dotson hit a home run against Central Oklahoma during the MIAA Conference Tournament at CommunityAmerica Ballpark in Kansas City, Kansas.
Missouri Western head baseball coach Buzz Verduzco looks at the field at the MWSU Spring Sports Complex.
File photo | News-Press NOW
Matthew S. Hicks | MSH Photography
After stepping away from a successful career as a college coach, Buzz Verduzco wasn’t ready to walk away from the diamond just yet.
Verduzco called it quits following the 2023 season after 23 years as the skipper of Missouri Western baseball to take the head coaching job at Central High School’s softball program.
“We always want to do a good job and put everything we can into it, and so I thought it’d be a good opportunity for sure,” Verduzco said.
His newest endeavor is one he’s never dabbled with before, but Verduzco believes with his experience and support system that he’ll be just fine.
“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of things I need to know, but a lot of things I think I can pass along to the kids and so I’m looking forward to that,” Verduzco said. “I’m looking at it as me being the new guy. No matter what level you’re at, no matter what leadership role you’re in, it’s about getting people to their potential.”
Verduzco has over 600 wins in his college career as a coach, but will start fresh for the first time at the high school level in over 20 years when he last coached at Antioch High School in Gladstone, Missouri. His ties to Missouri Western may serve him well, as Verduzco says he’s been in touch with former Missouri Western softball head coach Jen Bagley Trotter, who coached for 20 years and amassed over 600 wins as a Griffon. The four-time MIAA Coach of the Year is considered one of Verduzco’s “go-to people” and someone he’ll rely heavily on.
“Jennifer and I go back 20 years and so she’s the best person to call. Coach Yegge, who’s now at Missouri Western, he’s another one. Those people, you can’t get better experts than those two people,” Verduzco said.
It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Verduzco as the high school softball season comes around in the fall. With the open field time the program has held recently, he says he has gotten to know some of his players already, and the expectation is to hold a minicamp in the next couple of weeks with the season fast approaching. Central softball went 17-12-1 in 2022, but fell in the first round of the Class 5 district tournament that season.
