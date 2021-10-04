Although Central football has struggled throughout the season, junior defensive back and wide receiver Anthony Vassar is one of the best players northwest Missouri has to offer.
With some strong individual performances throughout the season, Vassar has become one of the fastest rising prospects in the state, with multiple Division I schools showing interest.
“It’s been kind of crazy,” Vassar said. “Every day it seems like a coach is texting me or something like that, and it’s a good experience, and it’s good to learn.”
The 6-foot, 2-inch playmaker has been turning heads all season long, with programs such as Purdue, Nebraska and Illinois showing interest.
Vassar had his first power five visit this past weekend to Iowa State, where he witnessed the Cyclones’ 59-7 defeat of Kansas.
“It was a good experience,” Vassar said. “It’s a great atmosphere. I was able to talk to some of the coaches and then sit on the sideline during warmups, and it was amazing.”
While interest and camp invites are piling up for Vassar, he says that’s motivated him to perform on the field throughout the season. Through the first six, Vassar accumulated seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
Central head coach Regi Trotter said he’s been impressed with Vassar’s abilities.
“He’s playing really well, and that’s really good for us,” Trotter said. “He’s really athletic, and he’s very competitive. ... I think his leadership, in that regard, is really helping our football team.”
While Vassar continues to develop as a player, Trotter said he expects Vassar to become more explosive as an athlete.
“He’s very long and he’s very tall, and those are good things, but his top end speed needs to continue to develop, and also his suddenness as a player,” Trotter said. “I think those are the big things for him that are really gonna get people’s attention.”
As it’s still early in the recruitment process, Vassar said he hasn’t compiled a list of favorite schools at this point. He said he’s feeling things out before he decides what will make a certain program the right fit for him.
Vassar said he will figure out when he will make a college decision once he gets a few offers under his belt.
As he continues to await an offer from one of the high-level programs showing interest, Vassar said he’s motivated to keep up his stand-out performances on the field.
“It helps me get better because I still haven’t gotten that offer yet,” Vassar said, “so it just makes me work harder and just work toward that offer everyday.”
