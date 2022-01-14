Though Jen Bagley Trotter has travelled across the country to pursue a new job opportunity, Regi and Zoe aren’t going anywhere.
Regi Trotter says he will remain at the helm of the Central Indians’ football team for 2022, along with his daughter, Zoe, finishing her final two years of high school as an Indian.
When former Missouri Western head softball coach Jen Bagley Trotter returned to her Minnesota roots by taking a Division-I job at St. Thomas in July, that left Regi and company with a big decision to make.
With Camille finishing up her senior year as an Indian this year and with Quentin already at Western and on the football team, Regi said his youngest daughter Zoe had a big say.
“Anytime you have a split family, and, you know, we have a split family anyway and when you split again, it makes things really difficult,” Regi said. “We talked a lot about it and we were ready to take a lot of pressure off Zoe to figure out what she wanted to do.”
For Zoe, she already knew her answer.
“I've been here my whole life and so, it's just my home,” Zoe said. “I found it very hard to let go of the stuff that I've put so much time into.”
After being a part of Central softball’s historic season in 2021 which saw the team secure a school-record 26 wins, Zoe said she’s excited to build upon that success as a junior.
“I think it's really fun to really step up this next year being a junior and really take advantage of a leader role that I can have on this team. I think it's just fun to be able to go back to something like that,” Zoe said.
As she prepares for two more years of Central softball, Zoe is also gearing up for the opportunity to play at the next level.
“It’s a special year for me with all things softball. It’s the year that big things can happen. I mean, last year was kind of the year that people say will make or break you, but like this year it’s really like, things can happen,” Zoe said.
Alongside his role as a physical education teacher, Regi will enter his fifth season at the helm of Central football, giving the program stability after two one-and-done coaches.
The program has seen nearly double the players since he started, marking a sign of major progress in Midtown.
Plus, the Indians will see new opponents in conference meetings in all sports next season. The Suburban Conference released their new alignments from fall 2022 through spring 2024.
Central will remain in the Red Division, which is now the third of five behind five teams in Gold and six teams in Silver.
The Red Division will include Central, Fort Osage, North Kansas City, Oak Park and Truman.
It’s been seven-straight seasons without more than four wins for the Indians, but Regi said there’s hope for the future with Central bringing back many of its weapons.
“The biggest thing is just having some continuity. We have a lot of really good football players coming back,” Regi said. “I'm just looking forward to taking that next step with these guys and starting to put things together a lot more than we've done in the past.”
After the Western alum and longtime assistant for the Griffons left the college ranks, he never imagined coaching high school football.
But Regi said he feels blessed to be a part of something bigger with his team and with his family.
“I was able to coach my son and now I'll be able to watch my daughters go through softball and track and then watch them graduate from a good school where they've been able to learn and grow and be positive humans and be positive impacts in our in our school and society,” Regi said. “The next step for me, who knows? But I never know that anyway. So I'm just excited to be where my feet are and happy to be back with these guys and able be around my girls.”
As the two stay put in St. Joseph, so does the legacy and impact of the Trotter name.
“In our family, we say ‘Trotters are leaders.’ And so whatever we do, we're like, the leaders of the group, whether it's on the field or in the classroom,” Zoe said.
Now that Regi has made his return to Central known, he said there’s still unfinished business.
"I want to leave every place I am at better than the way I found it. And if it's good, that's good. I want to make it better. If it’s great, I want to leave it better than great. So I'm glad that that the Trotter name is going to be a part of Central's legacy as it continues to grow and move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.