As Central’s Damion Mujica, Caleb Zweerink and Makenzie Garr prepare for their state debuts, they’re coming off memorable sectionals performances.
The three Indians advanced to the Class 5 state track meet after earning top-four finishes at sectionals Friday at Liberty North.
“For those three athletes to PR, when everything’s on the line at a sectional track meet is pretty huge, and they get rewarded with getting a chance to go compete at state,” Central head boys track coach Dan McCamy said.
Central senior Caleb Zweerink became the sectional champion in the javelin by breaking his brother Luke’s school record set in 2018 of 162-7 with a throw of 167 feet, 3 inches to bring home the gold.
“I was kind of nervous at first, and then my second throw was good, and I knew it was going to qualify me and then the jitters kind of came out and then I kind of just threw a bomb,” Zweerink said.
Another Central senior Damion Mujica beat his own personal record while earning second place in the 3,200-meter run, finishing in 9 minutes, 41.02 seconds.
“Being able to compete at sectionals for me was really was amazing because this is the first year I’ve even made it past districts, and so just being able to compete there was really cool,” Mujica said.
But it was Makeznie Garr who shined on the day, as the Central sophomore broke multiple school records.
First in the discus with a finish of 119 feet, 4 inches, Garr set a personal record and school record, marking the third time this year she broke Central’s and her own record.
She brought home an eighth-place finish in the discus, but advanced to state in the shot put, where she claimed third place with a school record-setting throw of 39 feet, 10 inches.
Central’s previous girls’ shot put record of 39-08 was set in 1998 by Heather Horn.
Garr said, “I tried to throw good, and tried to throw as hard as I can. After I broke the the school record and had a new PR, it made me feel really proud.”
Central head girls track coach Jimmu Hunter said he’s enjoyed watching Garr flourish in her first year of competition.
“You got to be happy for any kid who comes out and competes in an individual sport, and you have all these other competitors that there’s not anybody else there, like in football, baseball, any team sport that can help you get to where your dream is going to be,” Hunter said. “So she did this all on her own, and that’s what I like about track and individual sports, you got to have that competitive drive, and she showed it last Friday in sectionals.”
All three Indians now look to carry their record-setting momentum to the state podium for a top-eight finish.
“My expectation is to break another school record again and get top eight at state,” Garr said. “It would be really cool to have all these people see who I am on the podium.”
The Class 5 Track and Field Championships get underway Thursday in Jefferson City.
