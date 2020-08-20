Friday will set a standard for the 2020 fall season when it comes to the Central Indians.
Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference superintendents are set to address multiple issues before the first day of MSHSAA sports next week, reportedly voting on if member schools will participate in fall activities.
According to The Examiner, two recent meetings failed to produce a vote by the conference’s 25 schools from four divisions whether or not to commit to play during the COVID-19 pandemic. MSHSAA has given all schools the green light to choose on fall activities or playing an alternate season in the spring, though it hasn’t been the course of action for any northwest Missouri schools.
St. Joseph School District superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl will participate in the vote, which will reportedly take place via email, backing Central with its public city counterparts at Lafayette and Benton competing in the MEC this fall.
“Our hope and desire is the Suburban Conference would fall into the same category,” Van Zyl said.
Central competes in the Suburban Red division with Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Liberty North, Park Hill South, Staley and Truman. Multiple schools in Clay County have received altering guidance from health officials in recent weeks.
The department recommended against fall sports August 14 but has since changed course. Health officials for those schools can consider playing in the spring, asking student-athletes to participate in virtual learning or to proceed with the planned fall season with COVID-19 protocols in place, likely resulting in reduced rosters and other guidelines.
“Everybody would love to be able to have all their students back in school and participating in activities,” Van Zyl said. “The challenge is some districts are in multiple counties, and health departments are weighing in with their thoughts. I think that’s playing a role in how some of these situations are shaking out.”
Districts are using as much time as possible to gather all information from health officials, as Central has before hosting Ruskin for its first football game Aug. 28.
There are still other issues to address, including how the conference will go about allowing fans.
“Everybody’s trying to make the proper decision. I think everyone’s right to wait a little bit to make that decision,” Van Zyl said. “Delaying the decision hasn’t really hurt anything, unless everything’s shut down. Then some districts may have to decide what they’re gonna do from there.”