When Central head coach Regi Trotter looks out across the football field at practice, he sees more than sheer numbers.
The program has seen nearly double the players since he started as he prepares to begin his fourth season Friday, marking a sign of major progress in midtown.
“You get out here, see your stretch lines and there’s rows and rows and rows of kids,” Trotter said. “I had six kids come up to me today that want to play football. That’s a really encouraging sign that we’re doing things right.”
The growth of interest at the high school level, as well as the creation of a middle school program, were main goals for Trotter when he was named head coach. With both in a healthy spot as middle school ball is on the way, Central looks to show progress on the field in 2021.
Central is coming off a 1-7 season following a winless year in 2019. It’s been seven-straight seasons without more than four wins for the Indians.
Strides were made last year, holding four of their first five opponents to 22 points or fewer. That same attitude on defense, led by senior captain Matthew Caudill, hopes to be the foundation of this year’s squad.
“Being a dominant defense is something we have to be. The calling card of any good team is a dominant defense,” Trotter said. “It doesn’t matter who scores the most points. Keeping people from scoring is the name of the game. That’s something we’re gonna make sure we do.”
Caudill sees this team having the makings of being a great defense after giving up just two scores in Friday’s City Jamboree.
“We’ve always had a pretty strong defense. We’re trying to hold onto that and keeping teams from scoring,” Caudill said. “We still have a lot to learn. We competed, but we still have stuff to do.”
Offensively, the Indians hope to benefit from continuity. Central boasts an exciting tailback duo of Makario Barr and Gabe Fields alongside a wideout corps led by Asher Katakis and Jaxon Stockwell.
For the first time in Trotter’s tenure, the Indians have a quarterback returning as a second-year starter in junior Stone Wetlaufer.
“This is the first time I’ve had a quarterback back for another year. Having him back definitely helps with some continuity with those guys,” Trotter said. “Having an established run game is always going to be beneficial.”
Central will open up at Fort Osage on Friday. Central was originally scheduled to travel to Ruskin, the lone win from a year ago, but added Fort Osage after their opponent, Kearney, canceled the first two weeks due to COVID-19.
