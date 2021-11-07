Nodaway Valley sophomore Riley Blay followed in the footsteps of his elder brother, current Missouri Western freshman Tyler Blay, and claimed golf in the Class 1 boys state cross country championship Saturay in Columbia, Missouri.
Blay ran the Gans Creek course in 16:05.9, beating the field by 24 seconds to finish atop the individual standings. Mound City sophomore Keaton Zembles finished in eighth, and Winston junior Braden Lee came in 24th to earn all-state. Honors are given to the top 25 individuals.
In Class 1 girls, Rock Port senior Aubrey Watkins led a group of three area all-state finishers. Watkins finished in 14th, just two places in front of Platte Valley junior Andrea Riley and four spots ahead of Mound City freshman Kayte Pankau.
North Andrew junior Jaclyn Riedinger and East Atchison freshman Jaylia Irvine finished 27th and 28th.
In Class 2 boys, West Platte junior Charlie Kinslow paced the way with a seventh-place finish in 16:34.1. North Platte sophomore Noah Heckman also claimed all-state.
On the girls’ side, West Platte sophomore Julia Pattison was passed in the final feet and finished in second place, just four-tenths back of the winner at 19:23.4. North Platte finished third in the team standings behind a fourth-place finish from Brianna DeBord and 14th by junior Jessa Cassity.
St. Joseph Christian freshman Joy Wallick finished in 106th.
The Maryville boys came in second in Class 3 behind a sixth-place finish from senior Jag Galapin. Senior Cale Sterling and sophomore Connor Blackford also earned all-state in 24th and 25th.
In Class 5, Central’s Berhe Usman came one spot shy of all-state with a 26th-place on Friday. He ran the 5K in 15:57.1, just seven-tenths back of 25th. Reagan Cowman finished in 62nd in the girls race.
Benton’s Cole Spackler finished in 124th in the Class 4 boys race.
