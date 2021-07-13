With hope and anticipation of hearing his name called on Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft, Noah Cameron contemplated who he wanted to celebrate with.
At first, the Central alum wanted to watch and wait with his father, Tracy, his mother, Diane, and fiancé, Casey Guardado, at his family home in St. Joseph. But siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews flooded the home to watch him get picked No. 199 overall, the seventh pick of the seventh round, by the Kansas City Royals on Monday.
Within an hour after the selection, Noah believed to have a couple hundreds from calls, texts and through social media. As the local kid going to his hometown team, that support likely will never waver.
“Some people even saw I got drafted before I did because we were on a delay,” Noah said with a laugh. “I have nothing but the support system in friends, family and community. I have a bunch of guys and coaches from (Central Arkansas) calling me. It’s been nothing but love.”
Following the announcement, the family shared tears and congratulatory hugs upon the realization of two lifelong goals — to play baseball, and to become a Kansas City Royal.
“We’ll be able to make a lot of trips and continue to support him like we have his whole life,” said Diane, mentioning the team’s minor league locations in Iowa, Arkansas and Nebraska providing easy chances to travel. “I never dreamed this could be a reality, but I’m so happy he did. We’ve been there every step of the way.”
While the reality of becoming a professional baseball player came after a freshman year that landed him on the Freshman All-America team, Noah said he began having conversations with Royals scouts during a COVID-shortened 2020 season. He was sophomore eligible in the draft, though it was reduced to only five rounds.
As his junior year came around, more than a dozen teams were interested in his services ahead of the 2021 draft. That included workouts at Kauffman Stadium and Busch Stadium.
“We wanted the best case scenario, and I think the Royals definitely showed the most interest. We fell in love with them right away from wanting to be a Royal my whole life,” Noah said, remembering going to his first game at the age of 4 to see Zach Greinke. “Standing on Kauffman, being in the dugout, it’s something you dream about. Nothing compares to being on the field. It was a crazy experience.”
One of the first people to share a moment with Noah on the phone was Jacob Kimble, his assistant basketball coach and teacher at Central. Kimble said he knew during the middle years of high school that Noah, a four-sport athlete, had a real chance to go far in baseball.
“It’s just fun to see somebody who’s put in the work get to the place where they’ve wanted to be,” Kimble said. “I know he’s not done and this isn’t the end point for him, but I know this is a goal he had.”
Central athletic director Dave Lau spent three years as a New York Mets minor leaguer and knows the significance of a former Indian getting the call.
“We’re really excited for Noah. It’s one that doesn’t come around often, especially for kids in a town like St. Joe,” Lau said. “When you get that opportunity, you embrace it, focus on it and do what you’ve gotta do to see how far you can go.”
After dating for more than three years, Noah and Casey got engaged on June 13 with a hopeful wedding to come this winter. Watching him grow on the diamond, seeing Noah go to his hometown team made for an emotional celebration.
“We always knew that being a Royal would be awesome,” said Casey, who became engaged to Noah last month. “Once we saw it on the TV, we were pretty emotional. It was awesome.”
Years and years of traveling for club, high school and college baseball now lend the Cameron’s a hopeful chance to see Noah continue to climb the ladder over the coming months as he rehabs from Tommy John.
Just grateful for the opportunity, Diane knows her son will make the most of it.
“We’re so happy the Royals are taking a gamble on him because they won’t be disappointed,” Diane said.
