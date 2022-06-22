Mizera hired as Central volleyball head coach

New Central girls’ volleyball head coach Miranda Mizera enters the program with plenty of experience under her belt.
The former state champion Maryville Spoofhounds head coach and Northwest Missouri State volleyball standout was announced as Central’s next leader last week. Mizera has gotten her first impressions of her new players this week at Central’s volleyball camp.
“They are full of energy, they have really good comradery and good team cohesiveness which is hard to find especially coming into a new program. Sometimes that’s something that you as a coach have to facilitate and I have felt that they have brought to the table,” said Mizera.
Mizera takes over for former coach Monica Flaska, who was hired back in 2019. The culture left behind by Flaska is one that Mizera picks up and now molds into her own. She mentions that the culture was pretty well established upon her arrival.
“One thing that I really honed in on quickly at Maryville was building culture. The biggest shift is making sure that they understand the verbiage I use and jargon when it comes to how I coach. Other than that, I think our culture is in a really good place,” said Mizera.
Winning a state championship at Maryville in a year of adjustment like Mizera managed to do in 2020 taught her to “go with the flow.” She believes a unique season such as 2020 helped her learn how to be more flexible and take things more as they come while also developing without worrying too much about results.
“With COVID and everything, it really put a shift in my mind about what’s most important,” Mizera said. “I would say top priority is trust and relationships and from there, developing skills.”
