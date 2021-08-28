CAMERON, Mo. — When Maysville needed it most, the bats always delivered.
The Wolverines came away with five hits in bases-loaded situations in Saturday’s championship game of the Cameron Tournament, fueling the way to a 7-4 win over Central.
The Wolverines did work with four singles in the second inning to erase a 3-0 deficit and later broke a 4-4 tie with a bases-clearing double to leave Cameron with a 5-0 record and tournament title.
“Several of the games in this tournament we came from behind. We just kept fighting,” Maysville coach Ashely Mazurkewycz said. “We came together, encouraged each other and put it together when we needed to.”
Central (4-1) showed life with the bats early with back-to-back walks and a single, which scored Zoe Trotter. Jaylee Wilson and Chloe Bell later crossed the plate for a 3-0 lead.
After a 1-2-3 inning, Masyville’s (5-0) offense woke up in the second. Ashley Brown and Hailey Lemunton singled before Braelyn Windham benefitted from an error to load the bases.
Central’s Mackenzie Garr earned two strikeouts to nearly escape the inning. Mirabella Redman then followed with an RBI single, the first of four in a row, to take a 4-3 lead.
“A couple things were out of our control. We knew going into that game we were gonna have to score more than four runs to win,” Central coach Kendra Hodgins said. “That was a great start, then we couldn’t do anything after that.”
The Indians nearly tied the game in the third after a Delaney Grider double and Camille Trotter single.
Grider rounded third and dove for home, though a throw at the plate forced her to dive wide. Though she wasn’t tagged, the umpire ruled she left the basepath and called her out at home.
“Delaney was trying to go around the tag. He called her out before the ball was even there, and that’s why,” Hodgins said. “That’s huge. That kinda sucked the wind out of our sails there. I feel like if that went the other way, we would’ve at least been closer.”
Zoe Trotter reached with a single in the fourth and eventually came on on an RBI single from Bell to tie the game at four.
With the 1:30 time limit nearing an end, the Wolverines loaded the bases once again in the bottom of the fourth. Brown stepped to the dish and hit a shot to left, clearing the bases for a three-RBI double. The game was ruled to reach the limit before the Indians could return to the dish.
“That was huge. Everybody did their part when they needed to,” Mazurkewycz said. “We can do it either way. We have some pop in our bat. They’ll step up and do what needs to be done. This is a confidence builder, for sure.”
Central reached the championship thanks to a 10-0 win against Cameron in the quarterfinals and a 4-3 win against third-place finisher Platte Valley in the semis.
