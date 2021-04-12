Devastated by a disastrous seventh inning, Central suffered an 11-5 loss to Liberty North in the opening round of the Northland Tournament on Monday at Phil Welch Stadium.
The Indians were tied 4-4 with the Eagles going into the final period, matching every run by Liberty North (9-2) with one of their own. Central had led for the majority of the game on the backs of a quartet of single run innings.
But Liberty North opened up the seventh with a double and a triple in successive at bats, culminating in two runs in the inning before they’d even gotten to two outs on the board. This was more than the Indians had managed in an inning to this point, and already made a potential rally look like a challenge.
That was before the five other runs that occurred in the time it took for Central (5-4) to finally get off the field.
“They started getting some bloopers, a couple of balls that fell on us that probably shouldn’t have, got a couple hits,” Central coach Brent Seifert said. “Kind of snowballed on us quick and we couldn’t find that third out.”
Junior Logan Miller gave his own take on the top of the seventh.
“(There were) a few balls that should have been outs but they placed them perfectly, nothing we could do,” he said. “We threw too many pitches and they started to see them and started to hit them.”
The Indians managed to load the bases with no outs on the board in the bottom of the inning, even scoring a run, but were unable to mount the improbable comeback.
In retrospect, a missed opportunity in the bottom of the fifth came back to haunt Central. With two on the board and bases loaded, Central senior Brayden Piatt faced a full count. A borderline pitch by Liberty North was ruled a strike, to the Indian’s chagrin. The strikeout foiled a prime opportunity to give the Indians some additional run support that could have swung the game.
Seifert spoke on the call.
“Bases loaded, thought we had a walk called, maybe we were the only ones in the place who thought it was a walk but honestly I think everyone thought it was a walk,” he said. “It’s a mistake that can’t be made, and maybe a little momentum was lost there.”
Senior Conner Bell noted how closely the game was played for most of it’s duration, and how important it is that the team is able to mentally overcome adversity.
“I know that we have talent on this team, but we’ve got to keep the energy up. That’s our big thing. We kind of get in our heads, then we fumble the ball around in the infield or have bad at bats,” Bell said. “We’ve just got to keep our heads in the game. We can beat a team that’s 8-2 and 10-2 or whatever their record is. It’s all mental for us.”
The Indians hope to figure it out soon, as they face a Park Hill team that they’ve already lost to this season on Tuesday at Phil Welch Stadium.
