The Central Indians saw their six-game winning streak come to an end Thursday night at Noyes Field.
The Indians had allowed just three runs over their last two games, but a three-run first inning and a five-run fourth inning led the Tigers to an 8-5 victory.
"I'd like to say it was just one of those games," Central coach Kendra Hodgin said. "All of our mistakes today were mental. It wasn't because we aren't capable of making those play, not because we're not capable of putting the ball in play off of a pitcher like we saw tonight, because we are. Our heads were just not in it from start to finish."
The Central offense came into the game averaging nine runs per game. But those hot bats ran cold early on against the Tigers. The Indians managed just two hits through the first three innings.
Lee's Summit added five more runs in the fourth inning, including a three-run homer that gave the Tigers an 8-0 lead.
"McKenzie knows that her defense is behind her, and some of those runs came off of errors," Hodgin said. "But she focused, did what she needed to do and shut them down the rest of the game."
The Indians found life offensively in the bottom of the fourth. Central recorded three hits, including a triple from Camille Trotter that led to two runs for the Indians.
Delaney Grider's played a large role in the attempted rally from Central, beginning in the fifth inning with a run-scoring double to left field. Grider then cut the lead to three in the seventh inning with a two-run homerun over the left field fence.
"That comeback again speaks volumes that we don't lay down," Hodgin said. "We fight, and we want to win as a team. I'm just unhappy with the mental mistakes we made from start to finish that came back to bite us."
The biggest bite came after loading the bases with one out in the seventh. Trotter popped out to the catcher, but a miscue from the runner on third led to a game-ending double play.
It is just the second loss of the season for Central. Hodgin believes that the Indians can get back on track this weekend against Benton, Lafayette, and LeBlond.
"We have the round robin this weekend and they'll step up and they'll rally to beat the city high school teams," Hodgin said. "They'll come back together and we'll figure things out. This loss shows us that when we play a good team, we have to be good in all aspects to win."
