Central 63, Lafayette 56 OT
Savannah 27, Benton 0
Maryville 52, Cameron 0
St. Pius X 40, Chillicothe 0
East Buchanan 21, West Platte 20
Mid-Buchanan 62, North Platte 6
Hamilton 33, Lathrop 6
Lawson 36, Plattsburg 26
South Harrison 32, Polo 22
Trenton 18, Milan 14
Gallatin 26, Maysville 20
Putnam County 20, Princeton 14
Archie 28, Bishop LeBlond 24
North Andrew 74, SJ Christian 6
Worth County 44, King City 34
Stanberry 75, Pattonsburg 14
Platte Valley 56, Albany 38
East Atchison 48, Rock Port 0
Mound City 58, Nodaway Valley 14
South Holt 64, Dekalb 6
SW Livingston 22, Stewartsville-Osborn 12
Troy 56, Pleasanton 6
Atchison 70, Harmon 0
Republic County 44, Maur Hill 16
St. Mary’s 54, Riverside 7
Nemaha Central 20, ACCHS 0
