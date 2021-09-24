Placeholder football

American football ball on background

 artisteer

Central 63, Lafayette 56 OT

Savannah 27, Benton 0

Maryville 52, Cameron 0

St. Pius X 40, Chillicothe 0

East Buchanan 21, West Platte 20

Mid-Buchanan 62, North Platte 6

Hamilton 33, Lathrop 6

Lawson 36, Plattsburg 26

South Harrison 32, Polo 22

Trenton 18, Milan 14

Gallatin 26, Maysville 20

Putnam County 20, Princeton 14

Archie 28, Bishop LeBlond 24

North Andrew 74, SJ Christian 6

Worth County 44, King City 34

Stanberry 75, Pattonsburg 14

Platte Valley 56, Albany 38

East Atchison 48, Rock Port 0

Mound City 58, Nodaway Valley 14

South Holt 64, Dekalb 6

SW Livingston 22, Stewartsville-Osborn 12

Troy 56, Pleasanton 6

Atchison 70, Harmon 0

Republic County 44, Maur Hill 16

St. Mary’s 54, Riverside 7

Nemaha Central 20, ACCHS 0

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.