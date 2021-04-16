After four years in the green and white, Jaelyn Haggard is finishing her basketball career where it all started.
The former Central Indian and Northwest Missouri State Bearcat announced she will be using her extra year of eligibility to play at Missouri Western.
“I am using my extra year to play basketball one last time in my hometown as a Griff!!,” Haggard said in a social media post. “I am extremely thankful the coaches and players have welcomed me in and have been incredibly encouraging throughout this decision making process. I am so excited to play one more time in the city where it all started for me for a team and a coaching staff that has been nothing but supportive.
“I am blessed to play another year, pursuing a career I’m passionate about, in front of friends and family who have had my back and helped me out along the way. Here’s to one more year of basketball and 2 more years of school. I guess it’s time to Griff Up?!”
Haggard started 81 games in her four seasons at Northwest and was the program’s first MIAA Freshman of the Year in 2018. She ended her career with 256 3-pointers, the all-time record in program history. Her 74 made as a junior are third all-time. She also ranks third in career free-throw percentage at 82.8%.
Haggard scored 20-plus points 11 times in her career and is a 36% shooter from 3-point range for her career.
Haggard will provide a boost to the Western offense. Her 51 made 3-pointers are twice as many as any Griffon had this past season, as the Griffons made just 113 as a team, fourth-fewest in the MIAA. Haggard’s 9.3 points per game were more than any Western player currently on the roster. She averaged double digits in scoring her first three seasons.
The former all-district and all-conference player at Central will conclude her basketball career in her hometown while studying in the Physical Therapy Assistant program that selects just 20 students.
She is Western’s second transfer, along with Missouri State forward Trinity Knapp, and brings the incoming class to six players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.