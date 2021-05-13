LaVar Felder was just happy for his team to get a win going into district play. The Central left fielder helped the Indians close out the regular season with a walk-off win Thursday afternoon at Phil Welch Stadium. Felder capped off the four-run seventh with a single that gave Central a 5-4 win over the Lee’s Summit Tigers.
“It feels great, especially going into the end of the regular season and into district play,” Felder said. “A comeback win like that can be great for us moving forward.”
The game began with the same feel as the two team’s previous matchup — which the Tigers won 10-0. Lee’s Summit recorded three hits and scored one run in the top of the first.
The Central offense had no response in the top of the first, going down one-two-three. The Indians found their spark in the bottom of the second inning with three-straight two-out singles from Zach Williamson, Brayden Piatt, and Alex Duke. Duke’s single scored the tying run.
Central starter Conner Bell held the Tigers off the board in the second and third but found trouble in the top of the fourth. Lee’s Summit scored three runs on three hits to take a 4-1 lead.
For Central, the offense found ways to put the ball in play, striking out only three times. But the Indians struggled to get hits, recording only three hits after a three-hit second inning.
Bell kept Central within striking distance, allowing just one baserunner over the final three innings.
“I just wanted to come out and throw strikes, that’s all I really needed to do,” Bell said. “I just wanted to make them hit the ball so that my defense could back me up and get the outs.”
Lee’s Summit starter Thalen Wright pitched six innings, allowing just one run and six hits. The Tigers went to the bullpen for the seventh inning.
“It’s always good to see somebody fresh,” Felder said. “Somebody who has a different speed and different release.”
Duke began the seventh with a line drive that slipped through the third baseman’s hands. Hayden Grunert then reached on a walk and Logan Miller reached on the Tigers’ second error of the inning.
Josh Eivins grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring the Indians second run of the game. Bell and Matt Caudill each reached base on consecutive at-bats that ended with the two batters being hit by a pitch.
Felder then completed the rally with a two-run single. The win was the 10th of the season for Central, who will begin district play against Park Hill on Monday in Parkville.
“It’s a good feeling,” Central coach Brent Seifert said. “We’ve been talking about that all year; just keep playing and keep fighting. The last couple of weeks we’ve been doing that and tonight, it paid off for us.”
The Trojans have dominated the Indians in 2021, winning both matchups by a combined score of 25-6.
“I hope that we can carry the momentum, I think we’re playing our best baseball right now and that’s all I can ask for,” Seifert said. “We know who they are and they know who we are. I don’t think we were playing our best baseball at that time, and I don’t know if they were. They’ve got a good lineup and we’re going to have to swing it, put some runs up because they’re going to put runs up. But postseason play is a different beast — and weird things happen.”
