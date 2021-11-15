In what’s important to Myah Dwyer and her college softball experience, she’s looking at more than stacking up wins.
“Obviously, I could go anywhere they already have a really built program,” Dwyer said, “but it means a lot to be a part of a program they’re building up.”
While Central’s standout senior had her choices, she chose to sign with MIAA competitor Lincoln. She signed her National Letter on Intent on Monday in front of her friends, family, teammates and coaches.
It’s finally like a reality and it’s official now,” Dywer said, noting her hopes to play college softball since she was a kid. “All my hard work is finally paying off.”
It’s an opportunity to stay relatively close to home by joining the program in Jefferson City, Missouri. But it’s also a real chance to leave an imprint.
The Lincoln program started in 1987 and has never had a winning season. The Blue Tigers haven’t won double-digit games since 2013 and are entering their fourth year under Christine Core.
But Dwyer, who played centerfield as a senior for Central, won’t shy away from a challenge. In fact, she’s embracing it.
“Coach Core is working on building a program. I’m really excited to be a part of that,” Dwyer said. “I’m a really good leader. I guess they’re just really excited for me to be a part of that program and come in strong.”
This season, Dwyer and her fellow Indians helped Central to its best season in program history, getting all the way to the Class 5 District 8 championship game. Dwyer played leadoff, hitting .412 on the year with 19 doubles, a triple and two home runs. She made just two errors all year and will bring a sure handed glove to shortstop to the Blue Tigers while bringing plenty of speed, highlighted by a team-high 32 stolen bases.
Her leadership is evident by her in-school activities as well, which includes student government, National Honor Society and being named a Drug Free Superstar, among a host of other achievements.
“She will contribute on the field. She will contribute off the field, just like she has the last four years for Central,” Indians head coach Kendra Hodgins said. “I’m definitely proud of Myah and all her accomplishments.”
Just as she helped turn Central into a winning program, Dwyer wants to continue to put her nose to the grindstone and show what she’s made of with her hard work and leadership.
“You can’t ever get anything handed to you. You really have to work for what you want. Coming from a small town doesn’t mean you can’t go achieve those big dreams,” Dwyer said. “You can do whatever you put your mind to as long as you work hard.”
