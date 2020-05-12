A new face will lead Central High School’s wrestling program this winter.
The Indians named Craig Trussell as their head wrestling coach, which was announced in early May.
When Trussell heard the news, he was “extremely excited” to run his own program.
“It’s something I’ve worked for. I’ve coached a lot of nonprofessional things like summer ball, softball and baseball and even some wrestling and stuff too,” Trussell said.
Trussell replaces Brett Swope, who led the Indians for the past 17 seasons. Trussell added it’s important to keep the athletes in mind when faced with the task of taking over the program.
“He’s (Swope) ran the program for years and he was really successful with what he did. So yeah, that’s a challenge for you ... but all the other coaches are really helpful,” Trussell said. “Just got to make the transition as smooth as you can for the athletes. That’s the key part.”
Trussell has spent the last three years as a the head wrestling coach at Truman Middle School, as well as an assistant wrestling coach at Central.
Trussell maintains he’s formed good connections so far with the wrestlers on the team while he balanced coaching at Truman.
“I’ve been with them for three years. As soon as my season was over, I was in there. Even during the same season, I would still go to meets and help,” Trussell said. “The good thing is that I have a really good rapport with most the kids. I have really good rapport with the other assistant coaches. We all kind of get a long pretty well.”
Trussell also teaches special education at Central, starting his public school teaching career in 2018 with the St. Joseph School District.
“We are excited for the future of our wrestling program,” Athletic Director Dave Lau said in a press release. “Craig is committed to the long-term development of the program, is well qualified and is a familiar face for our high school and middle school athletes.”
Once sports can commence again, Trussell said he looks forward to putting in work with the Indians.
“You know, getting preseason workouts in, checking in on the athletes, seeing how they’re doing, trying to get them back in shape. That’s the big thing is just getting back to work, because there’s work to be done and I’m looking forward to it,” Trussell said.