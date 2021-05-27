After earning top-four finishes at sectionals, three different Indians competed in Thursday’s Class 5 state track meet.
Central was led by sophomore Makenzie Garr, who earned a third-place finish in the Girls Shot Put.
With a throw of 39 feet and 10 and three-quarters inches, Garr set and broke her own school record.
Senior Caleb Zweerink earned All State in the Boys Javelin bringing home eighth place, with a throw of 153 feet, 10 inches. The senior finished his time as an Indian as the school’s current record-holder in the javelin after his sectional throw of 167 feet, 3 inches.
Senior Damian Mujica ends his Central career with a personal record in the Boys 3200-meter run, earning ninth place with a time of 9:32.30.
The Class 4 state track meet begins today.
