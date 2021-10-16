Central and Benton golf will end their seasons with a combination of five golfers ending their seasons in the state tournament this week.
The expectations vary from golfer-to-golfer, but the common theme amongst them all is the excitement of for the two-day tournament.
"It's my second year going and I'm just really excited to get to play with my friends at a really nice golf course," Central's Ava Gaddie said.
The Indians will send three golfers to Springfield. The player taking the highest expectations with her is Central's Ali Perry. Perry finished seventh in the Class 4 District 4 tournament in Kansas City.
Perry said her growth on the course this year began over the summer. The sophomore said her work on the putting greens helped take her game to the next level.
"Over the summer I practiced a lot and fixed my drives because they were not good, I'll tell you that," Perry said. "The distance I had from last year to this year has help, I have a about 20 more yards now. My short game has become more consistent and helped with my scores."
The power in numbers seems to calm the nerves of the Central golfers. Perry said having her close friends alleviates the pressure.
"I don't think there's much pressure because the girls on this team support me a lot," Perry said. "I also feel like if I continue to play well, I don't have any added pressure. The team has helped me with nerves all year."
Evan Sigars has made the most of her first year playing golf for Central. The senior spent the first three years of high school rotating between tennis and volleyball.
Central coach Chip Brock said that Sigars came to golf because she was looking for something different. The Indians' coach was blown away by her ability to improve each day and to see that improvement lead to the state tournament.
"I had to rotate through tennis and volleyball, but I think golf has been the most rewarding and fun," Sigars said.
The Benton Cardinals will send two players to state this year. Senior Jaida Cox is making her second trip to the state tournament, while senior Macy Bernard makes her first trip to the tournament.
"I'm really excited, especially getting to go with Jaida," Bernard said. "I heard all about last year. I'm just so excited that I get to experience that this year, especially since it is my last year."
Cox says that the duo is going to try and make the experience as enjoyable as possible.
"Going with Macy in our last year, we're going to try and make it as fun as we can," Cox said.
Both teams say that the experience of having to state should benefit them this year. Cox said that while it's still golf, state golf is an entirely different competition.
"I gained a lot of experience last year because it was really nerve wracking," Cox said. "Last year I went there not knowing what state golf was like because yeah it's still golf, but state golf is so much different. But I'm glad I got that experience and hopefully this year I won't be so nervous."
The Class 4 tournament for Central begins Monday in Springfield, while Benton, Savannah, Cameron and other area competitors are in the Class 2 field in Columbia. The Class 1 tournament in Bolivar includes East Buchanan, East Atchison, Maryville and others.
